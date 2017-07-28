Bernice Burgos Stuns In Barely-There Bikini As She Opens Up About Drake

Bernice Burgos has opened up about her brief yet intense romance with Drake and so much more in a new interview.

This week, the mother of two sat down with “The Breakfast Club” where she tackled a variety of topics – with one juicier than the other.

She also shared a few stunning bikini pictures on social media. One of the questions that made headlines was about her fling with rapper Drake.

The former bartender had nothing but praises for the Canadian crooner who showered her with lavish gifts and exotic trips while they were together.

Burgos said she still has a lot of love for the Young Money MC and if he invites her to his wedding, she will happily attend.

The Instagram model had the following to say: “Drake, I am going to tell you something about Drake. He is the sweetest person ever. He has always been good to me, and I have always been good to him. I will go to his wedding right now if he gets married. He is surely going to invite me. Why not? I am cool.”

After he had split from Burgos, Drake went on to date Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and numerous video vixens.

Hey, @waiters3 you ready for me and @soooraven #MadeInPhilly Gala August 4TH at Crystal Tea Room Tixs http://madeinphilly4.com/ cc @Taaalib #phillycheese #BetOnYourSelfThenDoubleDown A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Jul 21, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

The radio hosts went to ask the curvy businesswoman if is it true Drake purchased her a luxury car worth over $100.000.

Burgos claimed it was another male friend who bought the vehicle for her and added: “It was a gift, I did a trade with my car and they brought it to my house. No, it was not from Drake.It was from somebody else that was in my life, and he is still in my life. He is my friend. He is a good person.”

That sentence has many of her fans thinking that she was hooking up with other men while dating Drake.

Sunbathing 💅🏾🍩… #berniceburgos A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Jul 23, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

They also wondered, why did she split from Drake?

Burgos replied by: “Why have we stopped kicking it? [We are friends] Friends is friends. We will be like, ‘Hey, I am having a party. Are you coming out?’”

Another segment that made headlines was about her social media fight with Tameka “Tiny” Harris over rumors that she cheated with T.I..

She addressed the feud by saying she was not proud of it but she does not regret her action.

She shared: “I was shocked with myself too. I am very disappointed with what I did. I am not saying I regret it, but I learned by being on social media. Social media will sometimes put you in a place where you have to fight with people that you do not know. [I replied] because I was listening to social media.”

Do you think Drake will invite Burgos to his wedding?