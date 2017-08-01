FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
r. kelly bernice burgos Chris Cornell nicki minaj kailyn lowry sheree whitfield kylie jenner barbara evans Chris Lopez Kelly Dodd t.i. kelly ripa ellen degeneres Jasmine Washington Cynthia Bailey Bobby Valentino tameka cottle whitney port Eniko Parrish sidney barney tiny kourtney kardashian Gabourey Sidibe
Home » Entertainment

Bernice Burgos’ Stunning Photos And Videos Keep Her In The Limelight After T.I. Drama

Mel Walker Posted On 08/01/2017
0
2.0K Views
0


Bernice Burgos Green Bikini BrandInstagram

Bernice Burgos, who has admitted to paying a lot of money for her body, is flaunting it like never before on social media.

Fans and foes are delighted because at the end of the day, who can resist a curvy chick showing off?

The 37-year-old mother of two is using the networking channels to push her brand (Daisy Collection) in the aftermath of the T.I. cheating allegations that have dominated the gossip industry in the past few months.

As a savvy businesswoman, she used the opportunity to turn herself into the ultimate side chick.

When you always get wedgies 🤷🏽‍♀️🍑…

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

Her photos and videos often go viral because she is always pushing the envelope. With Miss Burgos, there is a form of honesty that is entirely refreshing in an entertainment industry where canned answers rule.

Burgos puts herself out there without a filter as she starts looking for her second act in the limelight after the T.I. storyline fell apart.

She is betting on her apparent brutal honesty and that could end up serving her well in the long run.

For example, here is what she had to say about plastic surgery: “I have done a little bit of everything… I did my butt first. That was the first thing I did after I had my second daughter. I had these two dents [on my butt], and I just wanted to fill them up.”

She applied the same formula when it came to discussing her previous exchanges with Tameka “Tiny” Harris, the wife of the “No Mediocre” singer.

New Daisy Collection Available Now only on www.bold-beautiful.com💫❣️ @shopboldandbeautiful #berniceburgos

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

The model and video vixen explained: “I was shocked. I am really disappointed at what I did. I am not saying I regret it. But, I have learned from being on social media, it puts you in a place that you have to fight with people you do not know. [I replied] because I was listening to so many lies [about breaking up their marriage] on social media… ‘You this, you that.’”

Tiny is reportedly not very interested in discussing what happened and she has moved on with her estranged husband.

They are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary this week and exchanged lovey-dovey notes online on the occasion.

Advertisement

Burgos could not care less; she is just focused on riding the next big train that will take her higher in the food chain of this business.

Post Views: 2,001

Read more about bernice burgos

Advertisement

You may also like
Bernice Burgos Admits She Had Plastic Surgery – T.I.’s Alleged Side Chick Opens Up To ‘The Breakfast Club’
07/31/2017
Tiny Believes Bernice Burgos Is Still A Threat To Her Marriage With T.I. – Here’s Why!
07/29/2017
Bernice Burgos Stuns In Barely-There Bikini As She Opens Up About Drake
07/28/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *