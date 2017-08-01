Bernice Burgos’ Stunning Photos And Videos Keep Her In The Limelight After T.I. Drama

Bernice Burgos, who has admitted to paying a lot of money for her body, is flaunting it like never before on social media.

Fans and foes are delighted because at the end of the day, who can resist a curvy chick showing off?

The 37-year-old mother of two is using the networking channels to push her brand (Daisy Collection) in the aftermath of the T.I. cheating allegations that have dominated the gossip industry in the past few months.

As a savvy businesswoman, she used the opportunity to turn herself into the ultimate side chick.

When you always get wedgies 🤷🏽‍♀️🍑…

Her photos and videos often go viral because she is always pushing the envelope. With Miss Burgos, there is a form of honesty that is entirely refreshing in an entertainment industry where canned answers rule.

Burgos puts herself out there without a filter as she starts looking for her second act in the limelight after the T.I. storyline fell apart.

She is betting on her apparent brutal honesty and that could end up serving her well in the long run.

For example, here is what she had to say about plastic surgery: “I have done a little bit of everything… I did my butt first. That was the first thing I did after I had my second daughter. I had these two dents [on my butt], and I just wanted to fill them up.”

She applied the same formula when it came to discussing her previous exchanges with Tameka “Tiny” Harris, the wife of the “No Mediocre” singer.

New Daisy Collection Available Now only on www.bold-beautiful.com💫❣️ @shopboldandbeautiful #berniceburgos

The model and video vixen explained: “I was shocked. I am really disappointed at what I did. I am not saying I regret it. But, I have learned from being on social media, it puts you in a place that you have to fight with people you do not know. [I replied] because I was listening to so many lies [about breaking up their marriage] on social media… ‘You this, you that.’”

Tiny is reportedly not very interested in discussing what happened and she has moved on with her estranged husband.

They are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary this week and exchanged lovey-dovey notes online on the occasion.

Burgos could not care less; she is just focused on riding the next big train that will take her higher in the food chain of this business.