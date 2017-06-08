FREE NEWSLETTER
Bernice Burgos Slams Men After T.I. Reportedly Dumped Her For Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris

Mel Walker Posted On 06/08/2017
Bernice Burgos has had enough of all the rumors and seeing her name being put front and center in the divorce of rapper T.I., born Clifford Joseph Harris, Jr., and Xscape singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

For the past few months, the tabloids and people on social media have named the Instagram model the number one reason for the split of the stars of VH1’s reality show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.

Burgos, 37, opted to remain silent the whole time and used the opportunity to build her brand. Her alleged role in the split gave her more than 15 minutes of fame, and she did her best to capitalize on the drama.

According to reports, she kept the “No Mediocre” singer happy by always posting beautiful pictures and videos on Instagram.

Nonetheless, there was always a hole in the rumored relationship, and despite T.I.’s interest in her, he has always refused to make things official. Burgos tried her best to pressure him, but it never worked.

In a sign of desperation, the model and mother of two started to flirt with fans during her club gigs and other music stars to drive the father of six crazy and jealous.

In the end, all of her initiatives failed. Earlier this week, Tiny’s pregnancy rumors started gaining traction online and she more or less confirmed that she was back with her estranged husband.

Burgos was shocked by the pregnancy news and did not really know how to react.

An insider close to the model shared: “Bernice [Burgos] is confused and worried that Tiny could be pregnant. Bernice cannot understand how that could even be possible. TI made it clear to Bernice that things were done between him and Tiny and that they were no longer intimate.”

The source added: “Bernice has a strong connection with TI, so the pregnancy news really struck a chord with her. Bernice cannot imagine that Tiny could be once again carrying TI’s child. Bernice does not want to believe the pregnancy news, and she wants answers.”

On Thursday, Burgos took to share a cryptic message that seems to go at the heart of her situation with T.I.

She wrote: “A n*gga will do anything to impress a female for some p*ssy, is that true fellas? Whether it is a celebrity of regular female, I need answers…”

Commenters jumped on the post to link her to the T.I. and Tiny drama. It seems that Burgos will have to find a new celebrity to keep herself in the limelight.

Kk
06/09/2017 at 10:10 pm
God is love. We are not perfect we all make mistakes. Life is short. Ti get back with Tiny. Bernice you can find some one who loves you for you. Not your a**. A single man.


Jen
06/09/2017 at 10:55 am
U reap what you sow, when you get involved with a married man that relationship is not stable when he is still married get ur own man a single man and try to build that relationship if he cheated on his wife with u what make u think he won’t cheat on u with someone else????SMH


Pat
06/09/2017 at 10:24 am
She did not remain silent. She made noise on SM. As many, including Tiny, have said, she broke the #1 side chick rule: stay quiet.


Tina Coston
06/09/2017 at 8:02 am
Ti is crazy why would u leave a woman and kids for a piece of her pie god says work it out i love tiny and ti the should work it out he is wrong for cheating on her with a worker dead wrong.


Madea B
06/09/2017 at 6:16 am
told yall Karma is a mf! Bernice sit yo a** down somewhere and recuperate, regroup, refocus, redirect, rethink some sh#t! Stop jumping on these celebrity who gonna pass you around to the next mate… ya heard me.. smh.. girl pray… and get you a regular hardworking man who will love you for you….you deserve better.. you too beautiful for this sh#t black queen


Regina Oliver
06/09/2017 at 5:11 am
Suga you broke every rule in the side piece handbook don’t hate the player gate the game #silence is Golden 🤔


Lynn Andrews
06/09/2017 at 5:08 am
T.I and Tiny, sitting in a tree, kissing, as it should be. Hold onto your love, you two!!!!


cathy
06/09/2017 at 2:08 am
Stop with the selfie everyone knows your butt is plastic. FAKE BUTT.


