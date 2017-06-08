Bernice Burgos Slams Men After T.I. Reportedly Dumped Her For Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris

Bernice Burgos has had enough of all the rumors and seeing her name being put front and center in the divorce of rapper T.I., born Clifford Joseph Harris, Jr., and Xscape singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

For the past few months, the tabloids and people on social media have named the Instagram model the number one reason for the split of the stars of VH1’s reality show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.

Burgos, 37, opted to remain silent the whole time and used the opportunity to build her brand. Her alleged role in the split gave her more than 15 minutes of fame, and she did her best to capitalize on the drama.

According to reports, she kept the “No Mediocre” singer happy by always posting beautiful pictures and videos on Instagram.

Nonetheless, there was always a hole in the rumored relationship, and despite T.I.’s interest in her, he has always refused to make things official. Burgos tried her best to pressure him, but it never worked.

In a sign of desperation, the model and mother of two started to flirt with fans during her club gigs and other music stars to drive the father of six crazy and jealous.

In the end, all of her initiatives failed. Earlier this week, Tiny’s pregnancy rumors started gaining traction online and she more or less confirmed that she was back with her estranged husband.

Burgos was shocked by the pregnancy news and did not really know how to react.

An insider close to the model shared: “Bernice [Burgos] is confused and worried that Tiny could be pregnant. Bernice cannot understand how that could even be possible. TI made it clear to Bernice that things were done between him and Tiny and that they were no longer intimate.”

The source added: “Bernice has a strong connection with TI, so the pregnancy news really struck a chord with her. Bernice cannot imagine that Tiny could be once again carrying TI’s child. Bernice does not want to believe the pregnancy news, and she wants answers.”

On Thursday, Burgos took to share a cryptic message that seems to go at the heart of her situation with T.I.

She wrote: “A n*gga will do anything to impress a female for some p*ssy, is that true fellas? Whether it is a celebrity of regular female, I need answers…”

Advertisement

Commenters jumped on the post to link her to the T.I. and Tiny drama. It seems that Burgos will have to find a new celebrity to keep herself in the limelight.