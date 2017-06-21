Bernice Burgos Shuts Down Debate About Her Real Or Fake Assets With Stunning Video

Bernice Burgos likes to share videos online, and they are great at grabbing headlines. Miss Burgos just broke social media by uploading a clip in which she openly talks about her booty possibly being fake.

People spent years wondering if celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez’s famous derrieres were surgically-enhanced or were they blessed by the Gods with incredible physiques.

T.I.’s alleged side chick is not interested in playing around with the rumors that she purchased the junk in her trunk.

The mother of two is seen working out in a pair of tight hot pink pants and used the caption to more or less end the debate on what is real and is fake on her body.

The curvy Instagram model wrote: “Don’t ask me why I do legs everyday….that ass tho. Fake or not that is my ass.”

Burgos’ clip has gone viral and has motivated some women to get butt implants. While others are mocking the video vixen for being fake.

One person said: “They are more of a distraction in the gym.lol.”

Another wrote: “That is not a real booty.”

Don't ask me why I do legs everyday….that ass tho. Fake or not that's my ass😉 @qui2health #berniceburgos #motivation A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

One commenter also dragged Tameka “Tiny” Harris into the process by saying that she also has a faux bottom and no one is bashing her.

The clip has people debating the following questions: If a woman buys a weave or extensions, is it her hair?

If a lady goes to the best surgeon and gets breast implants, are they hers?

Burgos has been going to the gym almost every day to focus on her body and relieve some stress after getting dumped by T.I..

Of course my jeans are from @fashionnova 😍 use my code 'Bernice' for 15% off on your entire purchase! A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

The rapper ended his love affair with the New Yorker and went back to his wife after a huge fight.

A source explained: “Bernice started hearing rumors that T.I. was still sleeping with Tiny some nights, sharing a bed. She blew them off at first because he swore that was over but then when she pressed him on it, he did not deny it. Instead, he got mad at her for trying to control him. She is pissed because he said that was not going on, that she was more than a side chick and now it is looking more and more like he just told her what she wanted to hear.”

The same source said Burgos would take the rapper back in a heartbeat if he came back crawling.

The insider revealed: “The model would be willing to give him a second chance — if he played his cards right. As much as she pretends otherwise, Bernice would take T.I. back in a heartbeat, she is still crazy about him.”

Advertisement

With the rapper out of the picture, it appears that Burgos is using her appearance to stay in the limelight.