Bernice Burgos Shows Off Her Body In Intense Workout Routine Video Amid T.I. And Tiny Reconciliation Rumors: ‘Look At Those Legs’

It looks like Bernice Burgos couldn’t care less about T.I. and Tiny getting back together and living like a happy family again. The Instagram model took to social media to share her intense workout routine and flaunted her body showing the rapper what he lost.

It’s no surprise that Burgos looks so stunning all the time considering how much time she puts into her physical exercises.

For her, T.I. is not the only man on Earth, and she is ready to use her charms and get another rapper.

Be it Drake or Meek Mills, or any other single (or not) star out there, they are all mesmerized by the woman’s gorgeous curves and toned body.

No matter what you think about the model, one thing is sure – her looks are definitely above average.

But such a harmonious body is not something you are just born with, and Burgos had to prove just that in the footage she shared with her fans.

In the Instagram stories, the beauty can be seen doing three sets of 12 walking lunges each, lifting weights and even doing eight tire flips.

In one particular story, even Bernice was surprised to see how good her legs looked and she captioned it accordingly, showing off about how muscular and strong they seemed.

‘Look at those legs,’ she wrote on a still of the video.

Is the star trying to make T.I. jealous by showing him what he lost or is she trying to woo someone else in the music industry?

As fans certainly remember, shortly after her affair with the married rapper, she was linked to Meek Mill and even Drake expressed his interest in her.

Judging by how fast she is rising in popularity, the woman will definitely get with a famous person pretty soon.

Advertisement

Who do you think is more fitted for her?