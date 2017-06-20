Bernice Burgos Shares Without Makeup Video Amid Intense Meek Mill And Chris Brown Flirting

Bernice Burgos stuns with no makeup in a new video, as rumors swirl that despite having Tameka “Tiny” Harris back in his life, T.I. is still angry to hear that his former side chick is moving on.

It is being claimed that T.I. is fuming after seeing a video where Burgos is “whining” on a song from Meek Mill and Chris Brown.

This weekend, Burgos took to Instagram where she posted a hot video where she is seen wearing a Calvin Klein sports bra and matching pants.

The Instagram model is lounging on a large sofa and takes the opportunity to flaunt her rock hard abs and surgically-enhanced bosom.

The former bartender and waitress made sure the camera zoomed in on her face, and to everyone’s surprise, she was makeup free.

No mascara, no foundation, no lipstick, Burgos let her natural beauty shine with the help of fake eyelashes.

Using a very seductive voice, Burgos said she was happy on the sofa and did not want to go to work.

The mother of two said: “The couch is so comfy; I want to sleep all day, I do not want to brush my teeth, I do not want to go to work, I do not want to go to work, I do not want to go to work.”

A few days ago, a video surfaced where Burgos is seen dancing seductively to Mill’s new track “Whatever You Want” featuring Brown.

Airport flow ✈️😊 A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Jun 17, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

Several sources claimed that Burgos has been flirting with both Brown and Mill who consider her “fine as wine.”

This is where the story takes a very bizarre turn, T.I., who is back on with his wife, Tiny, is having a hard time letting Burgos go.

A spy said that rapper is very jealous and added: “T.I. loves playing the field but he is terrible when the shoes on the other foot. He gets insanely jealous with both [Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris] and Bernice.”

The spy said despite his anger; he has no plans of leaving Tiny for an Instagram model.

Lazy Saturday💕 thank you @faceby.abralee_ for my lashes I love them! A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Jun 17, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

The insider revealed: “It is driving him crazy Bernice keeps flirting on social media with other guys including Chris. It is obvious she is trying to get under his skin, and she loves that it is working. But if T.I. Isn’t going to man up and be with her, then she can do whatever she likes.”

Apparently, Brown is enjoying the drama and is telling friends that he loves Burgos’ curves.

The source said: “Chris has a thing for beautiful models, and he is always thought Bernice was sexy AF. They met when she shot DJ Khaled’s “Do You Mind” video, and he has been low-key into her since then.”

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on Burgos without makeup? Do you think T.I. will try to win her back?