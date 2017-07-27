FREE NEWSLETTER
Bernice Burgos Says There Was No Affair Between Her And TI: ‘It Was Business’

Ricki Mathers Posted On 07/27/2017
Bernice BurgosSource: BET

Bernice Burgos is finally speaking out about truth, lies, and relationships on her interview with ‘The Breakfast Club.’ It’s what she says about the rumored affair with T.I that might surprise you.

Unless you live under a rock, you know that T.I and his beautiful large family with Xscape singer Tiny Harris is, at the very least, on hiatus.

The couple has allegedly been heading for divorce since the end of 2016 due to the rapper’s infidelities and the singer’s time with Floyd Mayweather JR.

Speculations ran as far and wide as you can imagine: some said that it was due to T.I cheating with a friend of Tamar Braxton, others said that there was a third person brought into the bedroom with the couple that made themselves too comfy, but the only solid proof that was floated around was spottings of T.I and model Bernice Burgos around town accompanied by leaked text messages and light Instagram flirting.

The events lead up to Tiny and Bernice having an exchange of words via social media and a petty video of Burgos lip-syncing an Xscape song.

The drama was followed by a lot of backlash from fans and resulted in the video model being called things like a ‘homewrecker’ and ‘side chick.’

It seemed like all of the ruckus confirmed the affair, but Bernice is telling another story.

When radio hosts Angela Lee and Charlamagne Tha God brought the topic up, the mother of two claims that it was strictly for business. She said that they were working on a movie together, which remains unnamed.

#PressPlay #BerniceBurgos speaks on those #TI rumors! 👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

The alleged ‘movie’ excuse doesn’t really explain why she would go head to head with Tip’s wife but she did elaborate on why she was going back and forth in her comment section with people who attacked her.

“Social media will put you in a place where you have to fight with people that you don’t know,” she insists.

What do you think? Is Bernice Burgos telling the truth?

4 Comments

Myesha Powell
07/27/2017 at 2:43 pm
Right wrong or indifferent she brought the unwanted noise by speaking but if you working in entertainment you have just branded yourself with your own marketing strategy but people now know who you are and how you rock so a real ninja that isn’t for all that isn’t going to cut that check great marketing and all. T.I. just weak and lame for even allowing a story of this magnitude to define a moment in his union he is ultimately responsible for the snowball.


Charlene Manning
07/27/2017 at 5:56 am
I guess it is business if you are selling sex!


Tamekia Brown
07/27/2017 at 1:41 am
Well in these days the only people that knows if Ti cheated on Tiny is 1st God himself and if he tell or if Tiny find out herself about the affair with Bernice Burgos but 9 times of 10 if Ti said he did it then he did it because if he didn’t then Tiny probably wouldn’t have number 1 moved out and filed for a divorce Ti wouldn’t have messed his marriage up over a lie some people just don’t wanna tell the truth but we all know what’s done in the dark will come to light like Bernice said she didn’t understand why Tiny was calling her a homewrecker and a sidechick but the truth will reveal it’s self about rather or not if she’s telling the truth and what movie where you 2 working on because that’s what she kept repeated the movie and why people on social media calling her sidechick and homewrecker but some man may lie about certain things but 1 reason he would if he was trying to get back at Tiny for something’s or he was messing around with somebody else wife or woman to break up their marriage or relationship because he wanted to have that woman to himself but in this case it’s not like that but if he a admited to his wife he did it then he did.


Angela
07/27/2017 at 1:02 am
Tiny is NOT an attractive woman. But, she is the mother of, some of, his children.. Tip is lovely. Very attractive. I’d probably sleep with him too. Lol. I’m a jerk tho!
He’s a cutie.


