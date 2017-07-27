Bernice Burgos Says There Was No Affair Between Her And TI: ‘It Was Business’

Bernice Burgos is finally speaking out about truth, lies, and relationships on her interview with ‘The Breakfast Club.’ It’s what she says about the rumored affair with T.I that might surprise you.

Unless you live under a rock, you know that T.I and his beautiful large family with Xscape singer Tiny Harris is, at the very least, on hiatus.

The couple has allegedly been heading for divorce since the end of 2016 due to the rapper’s infidelities and the singer’s time with Floyd Mayweather JR.

Speculations ran as far and wide as you can imagine: some said that it was due to T.I cheating with a friend of Tamar Braxton, others said that there was a third person brought into the bedroom with the couple that made themselves too comfy, but the only solid proof that was floated around was spottings of T.I and model Bernice Burgos around town accompanied by leaked text messages and light Instagram flirting.

The events lead up to Tiny and Bernice having an exchange of words via social media and a petty video of Burgos lip-syncing an Xscape song.

The drama was followed by a lot of backlash from fans and resulted in the video model being called things like a ‘homewrecker’ and ‘side chick.’

It seemed like all of the ruckus confirmed the affair, but Bernice is telling another story.

When radio hosts Angela Lee and Charlamagne Tha God brought the topic up, the mother of two claims that it was strictly for business. She said that they were working on a movie together, which remains unnamed.

The alleged ‘movie’ excuse doesn’t really explain why she would go head to head with Tip’s wife but she did elaborate on why she was going back and forth in her comment section with people who attacked her.

“Social media will put you in a place where you have to fight with people that you don’t know,” she insists.

What do you think? Is Bernice Burgos telling the truth?