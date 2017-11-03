Bernice Burgos’ Raunchy Teacher Halloween Costume Might Make T.I. Want To Be A Student — Can Tiny’s Husband Resist Looking At Those Photos?

If Bernice Burgos keeps this up, T.I. will forever be lurking on her Instagram page, and Tiny Harris will never sleep at night.

It appears that the Instagram model had a lot of fun this Halloween and she was quick to run to social media to show off the many costumes she wore.

They were all eye-popping and on the raunchy side. However, the one that made headlines is a naughty teacher outfit.

The mother of two wore a crop white shirt, black tie, and suspenders.

T.I.’s former side chick also sported a pair of itsy bitsy teeny weeny shorts along with a fishnet and mismatched socks.

The video vixen captioned the sizzling photo: “Who wants to be my student?”

Of course, many of her followers are more than happy to say that they would love to misbehave so she could teach them a thing or two.

Who wants to be my student? 🎃📚 A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:21pm PDT

Burgos is now living the life and traveling the world to party in clubs, but a few months ago, she was embroiled in a cheating scandal.

It was claimed that Miss Burgos was the woman who ended the 17-year romance between Tiny and T.I.

According to several insiders, the ATL star dumped Burgos and went back to Tiny.

However, it is being claimed that the New Yorker cannot let go of the rapper.

A source said: “Bernice is a gorgeous woman and constantly has handsome, successful men throwing themselves at her, but she just isn’t that interested. She thought she had the man of her dreams in T.I. as he is everything she’s looking for: confident, successful, handsome, makes her laugh and was incredibly supportive. He’s the kind of man who knows he’s a boss and doesn’t have to remind you all the time.”

The insider went on to explain: “Bernice would take T.I. back in a heartbeat, much as she may pretend otherwise. It’s like she’s obsessed with him. She’s constantly checking his social accounts, as well As Tiny’s. She just can’t quit him. Bernice says that she’s never felt like this about any man. From the minute they first met, the was this insanely passionate connection, and that’s something you do not give up on.”

Advertisement

Burgos is a woman that T.I. will have a hard time forgetting.