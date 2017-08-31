Bernice Burgos Puts On Amazing Twerk Display At Beach Party; Check Out Her Dance!

On August 30, Bernice Burgos posted a video of her dancing on Instagram at a beach party. Check out her amazing moves below!

Bernice knows exactly what she is doing when it comes to twerking.

The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star was totally nailing it in an Instagram video of her hitting the beach for a fun party on August 30.

Bernice (who was rumored to be hooking up with T.I. who is going through a roller coaster of a divorce with his estranged wife Tiny) was the center of attention.

A group of individuals made a circle around her and let her go to town!

She began twerking like there’s no tomorrow in the sand while she was going barefoot. She was wearing a pair of tight, light green sweatpants that accentuated her incredible figure.

She also sported a brightly patterned crop top. Fans were admiring her and filming the whole experience with their phones to share the amazing sight with their friends later on.

Bernice probably didn’t mind as she posted the video herself on her Instagram account.

We can’t tell you exactly where this party was or who was she with there, but we can see that the bash took place at night and the music was right on point.

Whether or not Bernice was trying to send a message to anyone through that hot twerking video, she definitely succeeded in telling us one thing. She sure knows how to move!

Bernice has a teenage daughter who she named Ashley Burgos, and any information about Ashley’s father has been kept private.

In 2015, it was rumored she was dating Drake after they were photographed kissing in Australia. Bernice was also rumored to be the mistress who broke up T.I. and Tiny’s marriage back in 2016, but she has been denying this story ever since.