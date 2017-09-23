Bernice Burgos Posts Mystic Messages Amid T.I And Tiny Reconciliation: “When Something Is Broken It Could Never Be Fixed”

Yesterday news broke that T.I and Tiny Harris are officially back together and are rumored to be living under the same roof again. Many fans and supporters of the couple rejoiced, claiming that the two reuniting gives them hope that love really does exist. Bernice Burgos, on the other hand, seems to have a very different reaction.

The model posted a series of mysterious messages on her Snapchat stating: “When something is broken it can never be fixed, God says we must always forgive but can we ever forget? Hurt people, hurt people.”

Burgos never mentioned anyone by name or clarified those statements but many assume it’s about her rumored ex-fling T.I.

Tiny Harris and Bernice Burgos appeared to be feuding after it was said that T.I and Bernice were dating. The whispers caused the video vixen to receive backlash from fans stating that she’s wrecking a home by sleeping with a married man.

Although to be fair, the two reportedly split and were headed for divorce at that time.

Later after a few exchanges with the Xscape singer and social media users, Bernice directly addressed what was being spread about who during a lengthy interview with “The Breakfast Club” where she insisted she was only doing business with the rapper.

“I’m very disappointed with what I did. I’m not saying I regret it but I learned by being on social media. Social media will sometimes put you in a place where you have to fight with people that you don’t know. [I replied] because I was listening to social media.It was only for business, I got introduced for a movie. People need to stop—just because I’m pretty, just because I’m a video vixen.”

Bernice Burgos is making moves in her career. The urban model is currently working on a project with Lala Anthony.

Do you think that the mystic message was directed towards the music couple?