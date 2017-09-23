FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kris jenner Tyra Banks bernice burgos kylie jenner david eason Eniko Parrish blac chyna karrueche tran scott disick Jordyn Woods shannon beador porsha williams t.i. Tamra Judge kailyn lowry nicki minaj jenelle evans tyga tiny janet jackson kevin hart jennifer lopez tameka cottle
Home » Entertainment

Bernice Burgos Posts Mystic Messages Amid T.I And Tiny Reconciliation: “When Something Is Broken It Could Never Be Fixed”

Ricki Mathers Posted On 09/23/2017
2
4.9K Views
3


Bernice BurgosSource: Pinterest

Yesterday news broke that T.I and Tiny Harris are officially back together and are rumored to be living under the same roof again. Many fans and supporters of the couple rejoiced, claiming that the two reuniting gives them hope that love really does exist. Bernice Burgos, on the other hand, seems to have a very different reaction.

The model posted a series of mysterious messages on her Snapchat stating: “When something is broken it can never be fixed, God says we must always forgive but can we ever forget? Hurt people, hurt people.”

Burgos never mentioned anyone by name or clarified those statements but many assume it’s about her rumored ex-fling T.I.

Tiny Harris and Bernice Burgos appeared to be feuding after it was said that T.I and Bernice were dating. The whispers caused the video vixen to receive backlash from fans stating that she’s wrecking a home by sleeping with a married man.

Although to be fair, the two reportedly split and were headed for divorce at that time.

Later after a few exchanges with the Xscape singer and social media users, Bernice directly addressed what was being spread about who during a lengthy interview with “The Breakfast Club” where she insisted she was only doing business with the rapper.

“I’m very disappointed with what I did. I’m not saying I regret it but I learned by being on social media. Social media will sometimes put you in a place where you have to fight with people that you don’t know. [I replied] because I was listening to social media.It was only for business, I got introduced for a movie. People need to stop—just because I’m pretty, just because I’m a video vixen.”

Bernice Burgos is making moves in her career. The urban model is currently working on a project with Lala Anthony.

Advertisement

Do you think that the mystic message was directed towards the music couple?

Post Views: 4,922

Read more about bernice burgos t.i. tiny

Advertisement

You may also like
Bernice Burgos Lost T.I. Because Tiny Keeps It Spicy In The Bedroom With Hot Lingerie
09/23/2017
T.I. Pissed Over Wendy Williams’ ‘Dig’ At Him During Her Interview With Tiny; Wendy Said, ‘Tell your friend I said hey.’ – Check Out The Video!
09/23/2017
Tiny Moves Back In With T.I. But She Is Also Keeping Her House As A Back-Up Plan
09/23/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
2 Comments

Cassandra Young
09/23/2017 at 7:17 pm
Reply

I’m so happy for Tiny and To back together again hope he shows her a lot more respect.


Bd
09/23/2017 at 4:19 pm
Reply

Clearly it was never broke


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *