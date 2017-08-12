Bernice Burgos Moves On From T.I. And Tiny Drama, Embraces Her Stretch Marks In Hot Pink Bikini Video

Very dangerous curves ahead! Bernice Burgos in a hot pink bikini.

Burgos’ fans are saying every time they think they have seen it all from the stunning Instagram model; she proves them wrong.

Less than 24 hours ago, Burgos was competing with Rihanna for the title of the most beautiful Crop Over queen.

This morning, she returned to Instagram to make T.I. drool and give Tameka “Tiny” Harris a headache with two out-of-this-world bikini photos.

In the first snapshot, the mother of two is wearing an itsy bitsy bright pink bikini bottom with the matching top.

Her flat stomach and massive cleavage are on full display.

However, the real money shot is the second photo where her world-renowned butt takes center stage as she sits pool side.

The model and designer surprised many by not only showing her stretch marks but by embracing them.

Ashley Burgos’ mom captioned the picture: “A little stretch marks is okay … no more sun for me.”

Women especially new moms are often praised when they embrace their stretch marks that are often called tiger marks.

Pink! 💕🍫 A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Aug 11, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

Once more her 3 million followers are in awe of such impressive physique and candid statements.

One person wrote in Spanish that she looks like a rose.

The fan wrote: “Hermosa como la rosa.”

A mother shared: “Yessss girl .. I’m tryna get a body like yours pooh, I see them stretch marks, I got some after my 3rd baby girl.”

The person stated: “Proud if u keep doing your thing. Pretty in pink.”

This is not the first time Burgos has been brutally honest about her body.

A little stretch marks is okay … no more sun for me😜🍫 A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Aug 12, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

She recently said her booty is fake and confessed to having numerous plastic surgery while on “The Breakfast Club.”

Burgos also spoke about Tiny and T.I. and denied the affair.

A source close to the Xscape singer said she sees Burgos as a significant threat to her marriage.

The family friend shared: “Tiny is not a spiteful person, but as far as she is concerned, Bernice’s romance with Tip hurt her family. She hopes to never hear from her again.”

Be good.. A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Aug 12, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

The person added: “Tiny has not even bothered listening to Bernice’s interview on The Breakfast Club — but all her friends have, and they are going in on her. Tiny is happy with the way this is playing out. She is finally getting the last laugh. Of course, that does not mean she does not see Bernice as a threat anymore. Tiny is going to keep a close eye on Tip to make sure she stays gone.”

What are your thoughts on Burgos’ decision to show her stretch marks?