Entertainment

Bernice Burgos Moves On From T.I. And Tiny Drama, Embraces Her Stretch Marks In Hot Pink Bikini Video

Dylan Fisher Posted On 08/12/2017
17
62.0K Views
32


Bernice Burgos Hot Bikini T.I. Tameka 'Tiny' HarrisCredit: Instagram

Very dangerous curves ahead! Bernice Burgos in a hot pink bikini.

Burgos’ fans are saying every time they think they have seen it all from the stunning Instagram model; she proves them wrong.

Less than 24 hours ago, Burgos was competing with Rihanna for the title of the most beautiful Crop Over queen.

This morning, she returned to Instagram to make T.I. drool and give Tameka “Tiny” Harris a headache with two out-of-this-world bikini photos.

In the first snapshot, the mother of two is wearing an itsy bitsy bright pink bikini bottom with the matching top.

Her flat stomach and massive cleavage are on full display.

However, the real money shot is the second photo where her world-renowned butt takes center stage as she sits pool side.

The model and designer surprised many by not only showing her stretch marks but by embracing them.

Ashley Burgos’ mom captioned the picture: “A little stretch marks is okay … no more sun for me.”

Women especially new moms are often praised when they embrace their stretch marks that are often called tiger marks.

Pink! 💕🍫

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

Once more her 3 million followers are in awe of such impressive physique and candid statements.

One person wrote in Spanish that she looks like a rose.

The fan wrote: “Hermosa como la rosa.”

A mother shared: “Yessss girl .. I’m tryna get a body like yours pooh, I see them stretch marks, I got some after my 3rd baby girl.”

The person stated: “Proud if u keep doing your thing. Pretty in pink.”

This is not the first time Burgos has been brutally honest about her body.

A little stretch marks is okay … no more sun for me😜🍫

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

She recently said her booty is fake and confessed to having numerous plastic surgery while on “The Breakfast Club.”

Burgos also spoke about Tiny and T.I. and denied the affair.

A source close to the Xscape singer said she sees Burgos as a significant threat to her marriage.

The family friend shared: “Tiny is not a spiteful person, but as far as she is concerned, Bernice’s romance with Tip hurt her family. She hopes to never hear from her again.”

Be good..

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

The person added: “Tiny has not even bothered listening to Bernice’s interview on The Breakfast Club — but all her friends have, and they are going in on her. Tiny is happy with the way this is playing out. She is finally getting the last laugh. Of course, that does not mean she does not see Bernice as a threat anymore. Tiny is going to keep a close eye on Tip to make sure she stays gone.”

What are your thoughts on Burgos’ decision to show her stretch marks?

Post Views: 61,977

bernice burgos t.i. tameka cottle tiny

17 Comments

Gloria C.
08/14/2017 at 3:10 pm
Reply

That’s too much azz for even a horse!! Lawdy!!


Team Tiny
08/14/2017 at 2:54 am
Reply

Her alleged affair with TI put her in the spotlight but her 5 minutes of fame is up now. There are dozens of beautiful women with nice bodies (fake or not) in this world. She’s nearly 40 so she needs to find her own single man. Be an example for her daughters & no longer home wreck


2Centz
08/13/2017 at 9:26 pm
Reply

Them toes need to be covered though. They look like dragon claws.


Sunshine
08/13/2017 at 7:11 pm
Reply

She is so annoying! Go away already!


Sparke Addams
08/13/2017 at 11:26 am
Reply

This girl is pretty no getting around it. TI is half to blame for this mess. Mire so than Bernice she’s not married. I wish these females coming hard at her would be honest, we’ve all been hit on by married men that’s his sin. It becomes ours when we indulge. Let’s pray these nasty married men who want more than they signed up for would leave their mess before bringing your MESS DRAMA AND BS the innocent persons way then have your squad coming at the wrong person. With the herpes scare going on in the entertainment circle all should be protecting their jewels eww just nasty. Bernice keep them talking lol you mad


Kristen Vasquez
08/13/2017 at 10:47 am
Reply

I am so tired of hear about her fake a**. Can’t she just move on if that what she says she is going to do? Seems like all she is trying to do is keep up some drama with her fake sh**. Wonder if she didn’t have ALL those surgeries if anyone would ever be interested🤢


Arlaniece Felton
08/13/2017 at 5:00 am
Reply

I am for TI AND TINY FOR LIFE!!! This lady USES her fake body to get attention!!! Same pose in every pic she takes!!! Chile sit down u r OLD NEWS!!! Move on they have!!!!





