Bernice Burgos Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In Video As She Parties With Meek Mill – Is T.I. Jealous?

T.I.’s former side chick partied hard while at the Made in Philly Gala and she didn’t hesitate to share a bit of her fun on social media. Bernice Burgos slayed a revealing white jumpsuit that left little to the imagination while she rocked out in the company of Meek Mill!

The Instagram model hosted the gala last night and shared some of the love she has for the city.

But if having the beauty there didn’t convince you to attend, the event organizers also managed to get none other than Meek Mill.

It was a last minute arrangement but a fortunate one nonetheless.

Bernice took to Instagram to share a video from the gala and Meek could be heard singing his hit song 1942 in the background.

The rapper looked handsome in a white suit.

Wait, did he and Burgos match?

As fans certainly know, Meek is a big admirer of Bernice’s delicious body.

Last month he pretty much salivated looking at a photo of the model wearing a thong.

If someone’s big butt could make him get over Nicki Minaj, it’s definitely Bernice’s.

But until then, reports have been speculating that the rapper is thinking of getting revenge on Minaj and Drake after they were caught having a blast together during a night out in Miami.

Apparently, the man wants to keep feeding the feud by writing a diss track directed to his ex and the fellow rapper.

You may remember that Meek’s last attempt at slamming Drake was a failure, but this time he’s got it!

The reason why he’s so confident he’ll win this war? – He reached out to Rihanna for a collab!

I love this place called Philly!! U can't cut the power when you got power …. "they not mad about the fame" it's the power that they wantttttt 😁 #fuckemweball A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Aug 5, 2017 at 12:24am PDT

But if Mill wants to go after Drake he might lose his chances with Burgos.

Although Drizzy and Bernice dated at some point, allegedly, they are still friendly to one another.

When Bernice stopped by The Breakfast Club last month, she said Drake is one of the sweetest people she knows before explaining why they split.

Apparently, it was nothing serious – they just though they’re better off as friends than lovers.

Are you shocked Burgos partied with Meek Mill? Do you think that if the rapper asks her out, she’ll betray her pal Drake and say yes?