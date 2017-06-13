Bernice Burgos Lands Spot On ‘Goal Diggers’ Reality Show As She Tries To Put T.I. and Tiny Mess Behind

Bernice Burgos is a boss chick who has decided to move away from the T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris drama to focus on bigger and better things.

Burgos claimed she had enough of the rapper and is now focusing on her coins and a new reality series called “Goal Diggers,” (this is not a joke, this is really the title of the show.)

Have you been on Burgos’ social media pages lately? They are lit – with hot pictures and videos and mentions of numerous club appearances.

Indeed, the New Yorker is collecting a lot of coins and making a name for herself as “haters hate, and people talk.”

Since news broke that Burgos was T.I.’s side-chick, she has been flooded with opportunities of a lifetime.

Nightclubs in Detroit, Miami, Las Vegas, and even Mexico have called on the stunning Instagram model to appear and promote their events. She is getting more than $10,000 per gig.

Club owners are the ones handling her plane ticket and hotel.

All she has to do is show up, look good, pose for a few pictures, and she gets a big check.

A source said: “BB has her head on shoulders and she is laughing all the way to the bank.”

Very soon, Burgos will be starring in the much-talked-about reality show called “Goal Diggers.”

La La Anthony, who is going through a messy split from Carmelo Anthony, and legendary music producer Timbaland are set to produce the series.

“Goal Diggers” will follow several boss babes including video vixens, strippers, and Instagram models who are attempting to go from online fame to the real world and become successful businesswomen and entrepreneurs.

The cameras will be rolling as the ladies enjoy New York City nightlife and try to make it in the hip-hop industry.

Many are hoping that Burgos will finally break her silence on the rapper. On social media, she has been throwing shade at T.I..

Such a fun time tonight in Jacksonville

She recently wrote: “A n*gga will do anything to impress a female for some p*ssy, is that true fellas? Whether it’s a celebrity of regular female, I need answers…”

Next month is my bday month

A spy said: “Bernice had no idea T.I. was still seeing Tiny the way he is. He totally lied to her, and she is not taking it well. Bernice feels like he‘s been playing her and it really hit a nerve.”

Tiny has confirmed that she is back with her husband in a new interview.

She stated: “We are back talking now and that was really mistake, I do not know how that started happening. He always does that; he finds a way to get a call, and then we start talking again.”

Fans of Burgos are happy she is focusing on her career.