Bernice Burgos Is Stirring Trouble For T.I. And Tiny With Hot Bikini Photos

Dylan Fisher Posted On 08/03/2017
Bernice Burgos T.I. Tameka 'Tiny' HarrisCredit: Instagram

Are Bernice Burgos and her rival, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, competing for T.I.?

Burgos must have seen how good Tiny looked in those bikini pictures because she has decided to share a few beautiful ones of her own.

The video vixen made her million followers very happy by posting drool-worthy photos and a video of herself walking poolside. Is she trying to tempt T.I.?

Feeling the summer heat, Miss Burgos has opted to wear a tiny green two-piece that showed off her devilish curves.

In the photo, the mother of two has her long black hair soaking wet and is sporting a pair of shades as she looks in the direction of the photographer.

When you always get wedgies 🤷🏽‍♀️🍑…

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

She captioned the snapshot: “Don’t say it if you don’t mean it.”

The caption garnered many responses.

One fan said: “I can say, you are most definitely Killin the Game Ma.”

Another person added: “All that can be said is WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

A third commenter stated: “I wanna say, damn you are very sexy and pretty baby.”

Burgos looked dazzling in the clip where she shows off her surgically-enhanced curves as she was fixing the bottom half of her swimwear.

She posted a hilarious caption: “When you always get wedgies.”

Someone provided a funny answer: “One of those good problems!”

Don't say it if you don't mean it …🍫💪🏾

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

The entrepreneur took to social media to show off her perfect body just hours after Tiny unveiled her killer curves to the world while on vacation in the Bahamas.

Tiny and T.I. recently celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary and they made it known that Burgos and other side chicks are not relevant to their relationship.

The rapper wrote: “Can’t expect nobody to understand this thing of ours… it’s unfathomable to most. Through the good & bad we stay up, whether right or wrong we gon RIDE!!! That’s all I can ask for.”

And Tiny shared a sweet response of her own.

The mom of four wrote: “Still one of the Best most rememberable days of my life. The day I walked down that aisle to marry the man to make all my dreams come true.”

A source has come forward to say the divorce is off and the couple is working on their marriage.

The insider claimed: “T.I. and Tiny’s on again, off again relationship is exactly who they are. They cannot live with or without each other. They are addicted to each other regardless of the good or the bad, which has led their friends and family to believe that they will not go through with the divorce.”

What are your thoughts on Burgos’ bikini body?

Seeitya
08/05/2017 at 1:15 pm
Her body is perfect – not. What does she do in the gym as she’s not toned. No musculature. So I’m guessing she takes gym pictures just for the gram.😉 No workout necessary.
What’s her claim to fame again??


Ms J
08/04/2017 at 1:47 pm
If it was really that simply all we have to do is have enough money to change our outside looks,bigger a** bigger boobs but what about having morals or class two children and no man ok but maybe there is a reason she is not with neither one again no problem life happens things don’t always work out but you are using your looks for a come up just wondering if there is more to you then that doesn’t seem to be trying getting your own man or have respect for women that have one bodies change what then


Kei
08/04/2017 at 1:30 pm
How ridiculous!!! This is pathetically messy! T.I., stay at home where you belong. We love you with Tiny and your little people! You all are a beautiful, God-fearing family and a beautiful example for so many. I know firsthand how difficult marriage is and I also know the strain that others can place on it, but I can’t imagine the gravity when you lead a public life. It can’t be easy, but you all aren’t faint at heart.:) This most sacred union was not ordained for us to (contrary to the fallacy) live happily ever after nor for us to be perfect people, but to submit to the most high for his purposes. Our families are created to honor him! I’m elated to see you all stay together! #pray_pray_pray


Lynn
08/04/2017 at 11:18 am
Right she has dents all in her behind lol not sexy at all they must have forgotten to fill in one of those dents she said she had filled in





