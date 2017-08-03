FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

Bernice Burgos Is Stirring Trouble For T.I. And Tiny With Hot Bikini Photos

Dylan Fisher Posted On 08/03/2017
Bernice Burgos T.I. Tameka 'Tiny' HarrisCredit: Instagram

Are Bernice Burgos and her rival, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, competing for T.I.?

Burgos must have seen how good Tiny looked in those bikini pictures because she has decided to share a few beautiful ones of her own.

The video vixen made her million followers very happy by posting drool-worthy photos and a video of herself walking poolside. Is she trying to tempt T.I.?

Feeling the summer heat, Miss Burgos has opted to wear a tiny green two-piece that showed off her devilish curves.

In the photo, the mother of two has her long black hair soaking wet and is sporting a pair of shades as she looks in the direction of the photographer.

When you always get wedgies 🤷🏽‍♀️🍑…

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

She captioned the snapshot: “Don’t say it if you don’t mean it.”

The caption garnered many responses.

One fan said: “I can say, you are most definitely Killin the Game Ma.”

Another person added: “All that can be said is WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

A third commenter stated: “I wanna say, damn you are very sexy and pretty baby.”

Burgos looked dazzling in the clip where she shows off her surgically-enhanced curves as she was fixing the bottom half of her swimwear.

She posted a hilarious caption: “When you always get wedgies.”

Someone provided a funny answer: “One of those good problems!”

Don't say it if you don't mean it …🍫💪🏾

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

The entrepreneur took to social media to show off her perfect body just hours after Tiny unveiled her killer curves to the world while on vacation in the Bahamas.

Tiny and T.I. recently celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary and they made it known that Burgos and other side chicks are not relevant to their relationship.

The rapper wrote: “Can’t expect nobody to understand this thing of ours… it’s unfathomable to most. Through the good & bad we stay up, whether right or wrong we gon RIDE!!! That’s all I can ask for.”

And Tiny shared a sweet response of her own.

The mom of four wrote: “Still one of the Best most rememberable days of my life. The day I walked down that aisle to marry the man to make all my dreams come true.”

A source has come forward to say the divorce is off and the couple is working on their marriage.

The insider claimed: “T.I. and Tiny’s on again, off again relationship is exactly who they are. They cannot live with or without each other. They are addicted to each other regardless of the good or the bad, which has led their friends and family to believe that they will not go through with the divorce.”

What are your thoughts on Burgos’ bikini body?

Read Next

5 Comments

Angelfrmla
08/03/2017 at 10:22 pm
Reply

That means your sh** is to little..buy em big enuff n u wont get a wedgie.Tiny is older than u and more sexy and more classy wit it so wht that tells u? Tiny is fine as wine it jus gets better wit time grow into a class act BB then it won’t look so video vixen….


Tammy
08/03/2017 at 7:27 pm
Reply

People,People it’s no need to do your body like that cause from the get go you know and other people know how your body was so get real and keep it real for your health God created you, love what God gave you Amen.


Cheryl
08/03/2017 at 6:24 pm
Reply

She looks funky!! Bumps on her bought butt and skinny legs. No breast at all. I will say the six pack is looking good


Brandi
08/03/2017 at 6:03 pm
Reply

These women who surgically enhance their bodies, okay by me. Yet I wonder what long term effects they may suffer from because they keep building their a**es up? Boobs and butts filled with who cares what, to look like balloons. Use what the good Lord gave you and enhance naturally thru exercise. Lazy people.


Pamela D Frierson
08/03/2017 at 3:08 pm
Reply

Tiny has a tighter body where BB has more fat to keep her a** from dropping. Plus she just messy


