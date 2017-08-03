Bernice Burgos Is Stirring Trouble For T.I. And Tiny With Hot Bikini Photos

Are Bernice Burgos and her rival, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, competing for T.I.?

Burgos must have seen how good Tiny looked in those bikini pictures because she has decided to share a few beautiful ones of her own.

The video vixen made her million followers very happy by posting drool-worthy photos and a video of herself walking poolside. Is she trying to tempt T.I.?

Feeling the summer heat, Miss Burgos has opted to wear a tiny green two-piece that showed off her devilish curves.

In the photo, the mother of two has her long black hair soaking wet and is sporting a pair of shades as she looks in the direction of the photographer.

When you always get wedgies 🤷🏽‍♀️🍑… A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Aug 1, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT

She captioned the snapshot: “Don’t say it if you don’t mean it.”

The caption garnered many responses.

One fan said: “I can say, you are most definitely Killin the Game Ma.”

Another person added: “All that can be said is WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

A third commenter stated: “I wanna say, damn you are very sexy and pretty baby.”

Burgos looked dazzling in the clip where she shows off her surgically-enhanced curves as she was fixing the bottom half of her swimwear.

She posted a hilarious caption: “When you always get wedgies.”

Someone provided a funny answer: “One of those good problems!”

Don't say it if you don't mean it …🍫💪🏾 A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Aug 1, 2017 at 4:54pm PDT

The entrepreneur took to social media to show off her perfect body just hours after Tiny unveiled her killer curves to the world while on vacation in the Bahamas.

Tiny and T.I. recently celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary and they made it known that Burgos and other side chicks are not relevant to their relationship.

The rapper wrote: “Can’t expect nobody to understand this thing of ours… it’s unfathomable to most. Through the good & bad we stay up, whether right or wrong we gon RIDE!!! That’s all I can ask for.”

And Tiny shared a sweet response of her own.

The mom of four wrote: “Still one of the Best most rememberable days of my life. The day I walked down that aisle to marry the man to make all my dreams come true.”

A source has come forward to say the divorce is off and the couple is working on their marriage.

The insider claimed: “T.I. and Tiny’s on again, off again relationship is exactly who they are. They cannot live with or without each other. They are addicted to each other regardless of the good or the bad, which has led their friends and family to believe that they will not go through with the divorce.”

What are your thoughts on Burgos’ bikini body?