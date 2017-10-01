Bernice Burgos Is Still Competing With Tiny For T.I’s Attention On Social Media

If Tiny takes one hot selfie, just give Bernice Burgos about 48 hours, and she will retaliate with her own sexy picture.

It appears that T.I.’s wife and his former side chick are following each other on social media and competing for his attention.

Tiny recently showed off her toned figure in a denim romper as she was spending some quality time with baby Heiress.

The Xscape diva received many compliments on her fit body and beautiful daughter.

A few hours later, Miss Burgos reared her head in a body-hugging outfit that will make men drool and ladies envious of her killer curves and washboard abs.

Edible Arrangements #berniceburgos A post shared by BerniceBurgos (BB) (@berniceburgosss) on Sep 30, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT

In the viral selfie, Burgos is wearing a light green romper that revealed her piercings.

According to the latest rumors, the mother of two is angry over the fact that the ATL actor used and dumped her and went back to Tiny.

The source said: “She would never have fallen for him if she thought he still had feelings for Tiny and that they would give their marriage another go. Tip swore to Bernice that his marriage was over and that he was getting a divorce, and Bernice fell for it hook, line, and sinker. But now she cannot help feeling played, that Tip just fed her a line, and she is pissed. Tip made Bernice all these promises that when the dust settled on his divorce, they would go public as a couple. But instead, he went crawling back to Tiny.”

Supreme Queen #berniceburgos A post shared by BerniceBurgos (BB) (@berniceburgosss) on Sep 24, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

The chatty insider added: “Bernice is not a home wrecker; she would not have fallen for Tip if she knew he still wanted to get with Tiny. But he told her that was not the case, and she believed him. What’s really frustrating though is that Bernice knows it will not last between Tiny and Tip, that he will never be truly happy with her. Their relationship is broken, and no amount of trying will fix it. Bernice knows that Tip will come crawling back to her someday, but she is done with him, and she has closed that door—or so she says.”

Advertisement

Tiny might have won the race, but Bugos is not giving up.