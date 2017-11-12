FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Bernice Burgos Is No Match For Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris’ Mojo As Spark With T.I. Is Reignited

Dylan Fisher Posted On 11/12/2017
Tiny Harris T.I Happy FamilyCredit: Instagram

All is well between Tameka “Tiny” Harris and her husband, T.I., after months of bickering on social media.

A source close to the Xscape singer claimed that she is on top of her game career-wise — her band is touring the country and their reality series is doing great, and she plans to launch many more businesses.

Tiny is enjoying a second honeymoon with T.I. after deciding not to advance with the divorce.

The rapper is being the perfect husband and lover, and Tiny cannot get enough of her man.

The person went on to say that Bernice Burgos is out of the picture for good.

The insider stated: “Tiny’s career is on fire right now—she is getting ready to head off on tour, and she is back on top again. The spark between Tiny and Tip has been reignited, and she has got her mojo back. Over the past few years Tiny has felt overshadowed by TIP, as she took a back seat to his career, but now it is her time to be back in the spotlight, and she is soaking up every minute of it. ”

The pal went on to say: “TIP finds nothing sexier than a woman who’s self-confident and in demand, and Tiny is checking all the boxes right now. She is back to being the woman he first fell in love with, and he is more attracted to her than ever right now.”

A fan had the following to say about the news: “Tiny is right to save her marriage, separates the women from the girls…”

A second supporter is thrilled to learn that the Burgos episode is over and added: “Tiny IS AND WILL 4EVER BE HIS QUEEN/HIS WIFE. And if you ever thought that you would be anything more than a side chick – he would like to apologize in advance if he ever told or made you feel like you he was going to divorce Tiny and marry you. Or divorce Tiny and make you his main girl HE WOULD BE LYING/THAT WOULD NEVER HAPPEN (so sorry). He also wants you to side women to know that if for any reason he and Tiny separate and you see her with another man looking all happy, and she announces to the world that she’s pregnant again SIDE chick DO NOT GET EXCITED bECAUSE THE BABY IS T.I. T.I has 2 Lanes: The Wifee Lane and The B8tch-a-side Lane.tiny has The Wifee Lane ON LOCK.”

Do you think T.I. is really done with Burgos?

Post Views: 32,410

10 Comments

Shaquitta
11/13/2017 at 7:03 am
Reply

This is so sad, what are the children being taught about productive, positive relationships. If you love someone, really; love them enough to let them go completely. No one deserves to be mistreated.


Renee
11/13/2017 at 6:23 am
Reply

Tiny should really think about working it out with Tip. They’re a cute couple but you can’t keep messing with other woman. Love her or not!!


Debbie
11/13/2017 at 5:50 am
Reply

I’m so happy they are a good looking couple ..and that other side girl Bernice needs to move on Cause TI wants to be the true man he i👍👍Good Luck Tiny your the bomb , l love you girl .


Ayana Lane
11/13/2017 at 5:02 am
Reply

This is a lesson for all the side chicks there will always be a difference between a wife and a side chick you see regardless what happens in there relationship he’ll always run to his wife he’ll might play around but he’ll never give more to the side chick than broken dreams. That’s why he married her she was and always will be wife material. She played herself by trying to lay up with him in the middle of a separation or divorce. Now she got played and looked stupid.


JC
11/13/2017 at 4:11 am
Reply

I’m so glad they are back together. But I believe it’s all for the ratings. I guess Tamar and Vince are going to see how it works out for them too..I Just Don’t get it…


Al
11/13/2017 at 4:01 am
Reply

Stop hating because they are still married and anyone that will mess with or try to come in between a MARRIED couple will never win


Dee4
11/13/2017 at 3:47 am
Reply

And I don’t know what makes these side hoes think these men are going to stick around. They get jewelry, cars, pocketbooks, shoes clothes to lay on their backs until the next big booty chick comes along. And then have the audacity to call themselves a boss LOL I’m thinking more along the lines of prostitutes. At the end of the day TI is married to that woman.


Monica
11/12/2017 at 11:30 pm
Reply

Bernice has been done dealing with T. I. and Tiny mess. He’s always messed around on her and she always take him back.


Linda Nelson
11/12/2017 at 11:04 pm
Reply

Sad . A baby don’t keep a man he will leave you and the baby. I think it is to boost tv rates. Everyone who has been heartbroken don’t want it broadcast . Besides if a woman tolerate being cheated on they are cheating too..or a man for that matter. Your heart can only love one person at a time. Don’t forget God is watching us. Love is by choice not force.


Ja bru
11/12/2017 at 8:46 pm
Reply

Well once a cheater always a cheater I don’t know what makes her think he’s going to stay she should know she’s a woman regardless she is a man or not and if she can’t figure that out she deserves whatever she gets remember first time shame on you second time shame on me third time you deserve what you get


