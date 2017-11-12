Bernice Burgos Is No Match For Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris’ Mojo As Spark With T.I. Is Reignited

All is well between Tameka “Tiny” Harris and her husband, T.I., after months of bickering on social media.

A source close to the Xscape singer claimed that she is on top of her game career-wise — her band is touring the country and their reality series is doing great, and she plans to launch many more businesses.

Tiny is enjoying a second honeymoon with T.I. after deciding not to advance with the divorce.

The rapper is being the perfect husband and lover, and Tiny cannot get enough of her man.

The person went on to say that Bernice Burgos is out of the picture for good.

The insider stated: “Tiny’s career is on fire right now—she is getting ready to head off on tour, and she is back on top again. The spark between Tiny and Tip has been reignited, and she has got her mojo back. Over the past few years Tiny has felt overshadowed by TIP, as she took a back seat to his career, but now it is her time to be back in the spotlight, and she is soaking up every minute of it. ”

The pal went on to say: “TIP finds nothing sexier than a woman who’s self-confident and in demand, and Tiny is checking all the boxes right now. She is back to being the woman he first fell in love with, and he is more attracted to her than ever right now.”

A fan had the following to say about the news: “Tiny is right to save her marriage, separates the women from the girls…”

A second supporter is thrilled to learn that the Burgos episode is over and added: “Tiny IS AND WILL 4EVER BE HIS QUEEN/HIS WIFE. And if you ever thought that you would be anything more than a side chick – he would like to apologize in advance if he ever told or made you feel like you he was going to divorce Tiny and marry you. Or divorce Tiny and make you his main girl HE WOULD BE LYING/THAT WOULD NEVER HAPPEN (so sorry). He also wants you to side women to know that if for any reason he and Tiny separate and you see her with another man looking all happy, and she announces to the world that she’s pregnant again SIDE chick DO NOT GET EXCITED bECAUSE THE BABY IS T.I. T.I has 2 Lanes: The Wifee Lane and The B8tch-a-side Lane.tiny has The Wifee Lane ON LOCK.”

Advertisement

Do you think T.I. is really done with Burgos?