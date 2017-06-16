Bernice Burgos Is Laughing At T.I., Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, And Trainer Kory Phillips Love Triangle – She Wants Rapper To Feel The Pain Of Getting Dumped

Bernice Burgos is laughing at the madness that is currently taking place between Tameka “Tiny” Harris, her estranged, husband T.I., and her new trainer, Kory Phillips.

Well, as Elton John’s song goes – this situation is getting more and more absurd. On Thursday, Tiny, 41, shared a video where she is seen working out with her new muscular trainer.

Tiny said she was getting in the best shape of her life for her upcoming birthday, Xscape reunion tour, and wedding anniversary.

Not long after, it was reported that Tiny is flirting with Phillips because he is giving her all of his attention and he is hot.

A spy said Tiny is taking her sweet revenge on T.I. who allegedly cheated on her with Burgos.

The person claimed: “Tiny loves having the shoe on the other foot; now he knows how she felt when he was with Bernice. Tiny and all her friends think this man is hot as hell and T.I. knows it.”

Just as T.I. did with Burgos, Tiny has been sending text messages to Phillips and praising him on social media.

The person said: “He has been sending Tiny messages questioning her about this guy, he is having a meltdown. This guy is exactly her type. His name is Kory Phillips, and he owns a couple of gyms. He is younger than TI and taller than him too. He has got dreads and a six pack and lots of tattoos; he is perfect.”

The insider revealed that Tiny is enjoying the emotional pain she is inflicting on her spouse and added: “Tiny wants T.I. to feel the burn the way she did, she knows she is hurting him.”

So, how does Burgos feel about T.I.’s predicament? The Instagram model finds all of this laughable and is saying karma is a b%tch.

Burgos is actually rooting for Tiny and Phillips to get together so the rapper can know what it feels like to get dumped.

Last week, T.I. dropped Burgos like a hot potato after a big fight where he called her a “shadow side chick.”

A source said: “Bernice started hearing rumors that T.I. was still sleeping with Tiny some nights, sharing a bed. She blew them off at first because he swore that was over but then when she pressed him on it he did not deny it. Instead, he got mad at her for trying to control him. She is pissed because he said that was not going on, that she was more than a side chick and now it is looking more and more like he just told her what she wanted to hear.”

Burgos has moved on to Chris Brown.