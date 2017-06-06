FREE NEWSLETTER
Bernice Burgos Is Hurt And Confused By T.I. And Tiny Pregnancy Rumors: ‘She Doesn’t Want To Believe It!’

Nick Markus Posted On 06/06/2017
Rumors about T.I. and ex-wife Tiny expecting a baby have shocked the fans as well as the supposed father. But the person that is the least happy about the news is T.I.’s new alleged girlfriend, Bernice Burgos.

According to a source close to the stars, Bernice is very confused about the pregnancy speculations.

‘Bernice is confused and worried that Tiny could be pregnant. Bernice cannot understand how that could even be possible. TI made it clear to Bernice that things were done between him and Tiny and that they were no longer intimate,’ shared the insider.

Reports have been claiming that 37-year-old Bernice has been seeing T.I. for a while now and it looks like they never hooked up while he was still with Tiny so now she feels very betrayed.

Other insiders have revealed that although T.I. and Bernice are very close, and the man enjoys spending time with her, he just can’t get Tiny out of his head.

A pregnancy may cause them to rekindle their romance in the end, and Bernice is scared that the rumors are true.

The couple already shares three children. In addition, considering that Tiny filed for divorce after six years of marriage in December of 2016, no one expected another pregnancy.

If Tiny is pregnant with T.I.’s fourth child, it might mean that Bernice has no future with the man after all.

The source revealed that because Bernice feels a strong connection with the rapper, she was really affected by the rumors.

She doesn’t even want to believe it and wants to be given answers as soon as possible.

Do you believe Tiny is expecting another baby with T.I.? And if so, does Bernice still have a chance with the man?

13 Comments

Alicia AA Archer
06/06/2017 at 1:41 pm
Reply

Reach out to me I have a lot to say to a nasty a** side chick, that’s all you’ll ever be and always known as…the messy b**** who destroyed a full blown family…never once did she think about there kids, looking for a come up…T.I plz do right by your family, both of the cheaters need to remember the oath that was taken before GOD,I will remind you …it says what GOD has joined together let no Man or woman “side chick” tear apart,for he or she will have to answer to GOD..also the Karma that’s gonna come back on them is gonna be something serious, and side chick you will always be known as such an a messy How that messed up a family looking for a come up….stay in your Lane Hoe……what he did to his Wife should tell your Dumb A** something….in the public eye your a nothing …And you can have T.I or his Wife Tiny reach out to me I have your back praying that your family get back to where you were….i have total respect for the Harris family….


Quita
06/06/2017 at 1:37 pm
Reply

Bernice need should not be anything….that is a married man with a family that needs him…just cause u may think u look to good to be dissed..honey the best of the best get dissed….T.I. agreed to the same vows before God as Tiny…so As the head of the household he will be dealt with accordingly….Ms Bernice should find an eligible bachelor that wants yo commit to her and out a ring on it like T.I. did Tiny….Ms Bernice…its women like u that tear families apart..we are already labeled…must u prove it is true…T.I. stay with your family..tjose babies need u…sit down with your wife Tiny…and make things right before God bring wrath on you as the head…# black families matter!!!!!!!


Vicki
06/06/2017 at 11:51 am
Reply

She had no business being with a still married man…and its TIP who hasnt signed the divorce papers..you know he will always love Tiny and now looks like God gave them another baby perhaps to make them think again about splitting up ..who knows …but all babies are miracles





