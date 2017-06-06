FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
catherine zeta-jones rihanna maci bookout bella thorne kim kardashian abby lee miller bernice burgos lisa marie presley kandi burruss Nas t.i. kourtney kardashian rob kardashian Kevin James farrah abraham scott disick mackenzie standifer ellen degeneres tameka cottle tamar braxton tiny
Home » Entertainment

Bernice Burgos Is Hurt And Confused By T.I. And Tiny Pregnancy Rumors: ‘She Doesn’t Want To Believe It!’

Nick Markus Posted On 06/06/2017
11
22.7K Views
15


ti bernice and tiny pregnancySource: hollygozzip.com

Rumors about T.I. and ex-wife Tiny expecting a baby have shocked the fans as well as the supposed father. But the person that is the least happy about the news is T.I.’s new alleged girlfriend, Bernice Burgos.

According to a source close to the stars, Bernice is very confused about the pregnancy speculations.

‘Bernice is confused and worried that Tiny could be pregnant. Bernice cannot understand how that could even be possible. TI made it clear to Bernice that things were done between him and Tiny and that they were no longer intimate,’ shared the insider.

Reports have been claiming that 37-year-old Bernice has been seeing T.I. for a while now and it looks like they never hooked up while he was still with Tiny so now she feels very betrayed.

Other insiders have revealed that although T.I. and Bernice are very close, and the man enjoys spending time with her, he just can’t get Tiny out of his head.

A pregnancy may cause them to rekindle their romance in the end, and Bernice is scared that the rumors are true.

The couple already shares three children. In addition, considering that Tiny filed for divorce after six years of marriage in December of 2016, no one expected another pregnancy.

If Tiny is pregnant with T.I.’s fourth child, it might mean that Bernice has no future with the man after all.

The source revealed that because Bernice feels a strong connection with the rapper, she was really affected by the rumors.

She doesn’t even want to believe it and wants to be given answers as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Do you believe Tiny is expecting another baby with T.I.? And if so, does Bernice still have a chance with the man?

Post Views: 22,719

Read more about bernice burgos t.i. tiny

Advertisement

You may also like
Kandi Burruss And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Plot Epic Future For Xscape Including New Reality Show
06/06/2017
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Might Be Pregnant – Rumor Has Shaken T.I. To His Core
06/05/2017
Bernice Burgos In Bikini Dances To Chris Brown And Meek Mill’s ‘Whatever You Need’ – Is She Thirsty For T.I.’s Attention?
06/05/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
11 Comments

Delicious
06/06/2017 at 11:35 am
Reply

No they don’t have no chance she needs to just leave him alone already. She already looks dum as it is. Why make yourself look so desperate for.


Miche'
06/06/2017 at 10:40 am
Reply

Side chicks think they are SO SPECIAL how about some RESPECT for them selves as a ppl sad sad sad!


Ayana
06/06/2017 at 10:19 am
Reply

“It ain’t no fun, when the rabbit got the gun.😥💋


Veronica
06/06/2017 at 9:23 am
Reply

How will she be able to do all her plans? You shouldn’t have to use a baby to get back with your ex. As hard as it is she needs to let go and do her and God will handle the rest.


Mjk98
06/06/2017 at 7:21 am
Reply

I’m sure she’s not pregnant she’s starting her tour for Xscape fakenews furthermore sounds to me like Tiny has a great future without TI and his blatant disrespect with Bernice I’m sure little by slowly she’s getting over him


Keisha Thomas
06/06/2017 at 6:32 am
Reply

Bernice feels betrayed? ……. How? She the side ho! GFTOH lady you ain’t hurt. Probably mad cause it ain’t you lol


Stanley Okonedo
06/06/2017 at 6:08 am
Reply

If it’s true that Tiny is expecting a child then it’s a blessing indeed for her.
God usually does not welcome ugliness from others who want to rip where they have not sown.
Do everything possible “Tiny”, To keep your Man because you invested years into building him into what he became.


Sharon King
06/06/2017 at 5:27 am
Reply

She doesn’t have a chance either way. He said Marriage is a distraction, he doesn’t want to be tied down to 1. What he has with Tiny, no other woman can ever ha e and shouldn’t week it. She is thirsty, out trying to make him jealous. Wrong move, be more than a shopping trip, or new car etc.. ijs


Dorothy
06/06/2017 at 5:21 am
Reply

Always thirsty who have someone walk around taking pictures f there a** Thirsty!!!!!!!!!!!


Rhonda Price
06/06/2017 at 5:20 am
Reply

What does she expect this is the mother of most of his children and wife. She has gotten her 15 minutes of fame now be gone. Just like T.I. said who else can he say was there when he made his first million not to forget she was also there when he wasn’t rich.





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *