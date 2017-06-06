FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
bella thorne bernice burgos lisa marie presley kandi burruss Nas t.i. kourtney kardashian rob kardashian Kevin James farrah abraham scott disick mackenzie standifer ellen degeneres tameka cottle tamar braxton tiny Daniel Gibson kendall jenner Stevie J phaedra parks jon gosselin
Home » Entertainment

Bernice Burgos Is Hurt And Confused By T.I. And Tiny Pregnancy Rumors: ‘She Doesn’t Want To Believe It!’

Nick Markus Posted On 06/06/2017
0
0


ti bernice and tiny pregnancySource: hollygozzip.com

Rumors about T.I. and ex-wife Tiny expecting a baby have shocked the fans as well as the supposed father. But the person that is the least happy about the news is T.I.’s new alleged girlfriend, Bernice Burgos.

According to a source close to the stars, Bernice is very confused about the pregnancy speculations.

‘Bernice is confused and worried that Tiny could be pregnant. Bernice cannot understand how that could even be possible. TI made it clear to Bernice that things were done between him and Tiny and that they were no longer intimate,’ shared the insider.

Reports have been claiming that 37-year-old Bernice has been seeing T.I. for a while now and it looks like they never hooked up while he was still with Tiny so now she feels very betrayed.

Other insiders have revealed that although T.I. and Bernice are very close, and the man enjoys spending time with her, he just can’t get Tiny out of his head.

A pregnancy may cause them to rekindle their romance in the end, and Bernice is scared that the rumors are true.

The couple already shares three children. In addition, considering that Tiny filed for divorce after six years of marriage in December of 2016, no one expected another pregnancy.

If Tiny is pregnant with T.I.’s fourth child, it might mean that Bernice has no future with the man after all.

The source revealed that because Bernice feels a strong connection with the rapper, she was really affected by the rumors.

She doesn’t even want to believe it and wants to be given answers as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Do you believe Tiny is expecting another baby with T.I.? And if so, does Bernice still have a chance with the man?

Post Views: 0

Read more about bernice burgos t.i. tiny

Advertisement

You may also like
Kandi Burruss And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Plot Epic Future For Xscape Including New Reality Show
06/06/2017
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Might Be Pregnant – Rumor Has Shaken T.I. To His Core
06/05/2017
Bernice Burgos In Bikini Dances To Chris Brown And Meek Mill’s ‘Whatever You Need’ – Is She Thirsty For T.I.’s Attention?
06/05/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *