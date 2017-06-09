FREE NEWSLETTER
Bernice Burgos Is Hoping To Replace T.I. With Chris Brown After Feeling Played

Brandon Fitch Posted On 06/09/2017
Bernice Burgos Is Hoping To Replace T.I. With Chris Brown After Feeling PlayedSource: sohh.com

Th whole Bernice Burgos web wave keeps getting bigger and stronger! She may want to replace T.I. with Chris Brown after she felt like she was played and T.I. only used her to heal his heart after Tameka Tiny Cottle.

Bernice Burgos is now officially ready to trade T.I. for a younger model after feeling like he made a fool out of her by playing with her emotions while secretly still seeing Tameka Tiny Harris on the side.

Here comes Chris Brown, aged 28 and a source leaks some interesting information regarding this subject.

‘Bernice had no idea that T.I. still saw Tiny the way he is. He totally lied to her and she’s not taking it well. She feels like he‘s playing her and it really hit a nerve. She knows she deserves to be treated better than this and she’s ready to find a new man.’

But why the sudden change of heart? Just a few days ago Bernice was willing to make the Live Your Life rapper commit to her.

There are only two possible logical explanations for this. One one hand, the Instagram model really knows deep down that T.I. is not completely over Tiny yet.

And on the other hand, all this might happen because he reportedly knocked up his estranged wife and they might be welcoming their fourth baby in a few months.

Whatever the truth may be, Bernice is definitely not happy as we could have seen from her post on Instagram from June 8.

She posted a furious rant in which she was asking herself if a man would be capable of doing anything just to impress a female.

She also said that she needed answers whether it’s a celebrity or a normal female.

When her fans read that post, the have immediately assumed that T.I. dumped her.



And luckily for her, the hitmaker thinks she is absolutely amazing. She is a fan of his music, he is a fan of her booty, so who knows? Maybe they’re a match made in heaven.

6 Comments

Etoya Otis
06/09/2017 at 9:12 pm
Reply

I’m a big ole fan of Tameka from escape. And my boi T.I. that n**** just a real as gansta rapper who is only human. And we all for short at some points in out lives. But for the kids sake I hope they can make it stand. Two great people😂😂😂👨💍👰


Linda
06/09/2017 at 6:10 pm
Reply

She’s just proving everyone right. A pass around side chick. If one doesn’t step up to the plate, maybe the other one will.
Girl, you’re making yourself look stupid right now. All you’re doing is contradicting yourself and proving everyone right. That’s not being smart at all. You’re just bouncing now from one to another and that does not look good at all.. And now you’re going to hit up on CB out of nowhere for what? Oh wait, bcz you woke up this morning and realized that you magically was in love with him all of a sudden. I hear you girl. This s*** ain’t loyal! But we all could make believe for a price.. Wish you well with that one..


Kimmy
06/09/2017 at 4:05 pm
Reply

She’s beautiful and all but don’t pay no bills at least Tiny got something to bring to the table how would she feel if it were her daughter’s father’s someone was intruding on but she ain’t made Ti do s##t but just sit back Tiny have fun because Ti gone f up again and he will need you he’s on top and cocky right now but what goes up hard Hey !


Margo Mays
06/09/2017 at 9:31 am
Reply

Oh boy! She don’t want none of Chris Brown he’s a Taurus she better proced with caution he might beat her tail for real


Christina may
06/09/2017 at 7:21 am
Reply

I hope she does. She’s as dumb as the day is long a woman beater is what she deserves then. Who in their right mind would date him? Hell… No…… And so dumb.


Greg Santos
06/09/2017 at 5:10 am
Reply

My thing is this…. they have years together & kids! Bernice needs to realize when a couple or ex-couple has history, its hard to just leave each other cold turkey ESPECIALLY with their recent baby girl! Smh girllll getcha life!


