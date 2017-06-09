Bernice Burgos Is Hoping To Replace T.I. With Chris Brown After Feeling Played

Th whole Bernice Burgos web wave keeps getting bigger and stronger! She may want to replace T.I. with Chris Brown after she felt like she was played and T.I. only used her to heal his heart after Tameka Tiny Cottle.

Bernice Burgos is now officially ready to trade T.I. for a younger model after feeling like he made a fool out of her by playing with her emotions while secretly still seeing Tameka Tiny Harris on the side.

Here comes Chris Brown, aged 28 and a source leaks some interesting information regarding this subject.

‘Bernice had no idea that T.I. still saw Tiny the way he is. He totally lied to her and she’s not taking it well. She feels like he‘s playing her and it really hit a nerve. She knows she deserves to be treated better than this and she’s ready to find a new man.’

But why the sudden change of heart? Just a few days ago Bernice was willing to make the Live Your Life rapper commit to her.

There are only two possible logical explanations for this. One one hand, the Instagram model really knows deep down that T.I. is not completely over Tiny yet.

And on the other hand, all this might happen because he reportedly knocked up his estranged wife and they might be welcoming their fourth baby in a few months.

Whatever the truth may be, Bernice is definitely not happy as we could have seen from her post on Instagram from June 8.

She posted a furious rant in which she was asking herself if a man would be capable of doing anything just to impress a female.

She also said that she needed answers whether it’s a celebrity or a normal female.

When her fans read that post, the have immediately assumed that T.I. dumped her.

If this is true and that really is the case, then it doesn't seem like Bernice is trying very hard to remains single because she has already set her eyes on Chris.

And luckily for her, the hitmaker thinks she is absolutely amazing. She is a fan of his music, he is a fan of her booty, so who knows? Maybe they’re a match made in heaven.