Bernice Burgos Is Getting Spoiled By T.I. – Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Cannot Be Happy About This – ‘No Mediocre’ Rapper Reportedly Spent $100K In One Month On The Model

Bernice Burgos is starting to cost T.I. a lot of money, according to a new report that surfaced online on Friday.

The father of six is probably not going to get the support of his estranged wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, for doing something like this if the information is accurate.

The “No Mediocre” rapper is revealing himself to be a huge spender when it comes to the 37-year-old model.

The ATL star reportedly spent close to $100,000 in the past month to put a smile on the face of his new ladylove, a woman who is seen by most fans as the main reason behind the divorce.

The split after a six-year marriage and 16-year relationship shocked the entertainment world last year. It played out on their reality show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which ended in May 2017 after five years and six seasons on VH1.

Miss Burgos, a mother of two, is not here for all of this drama, she only cares about how T.I. is treating her. The beautiful video vixen wants to be spoiled and treated like a queen.

Will T.I.’s bank accounts be able to survive such requests?

An insider explained: “Tip is throwing so much money at Bernice to keep her happy and to keep her quiet. In the past month alone he has spent more than a hundred grand. He gives her stacks of cash, jewelry, and now he is even talking about buying her a new car.”

The source added: “Spoiling her with money and gifts is the only way to keep her happy and loyal because he is really not around that much for her. He does not want her dating any other guys, but he also doesn’t want her telling anyone his personal businesses either.”

T.I.’s numerous supporters do not want to believe that their favorite artist is spending so much money on a woman that he is not even willing to claim officially as his.

People, who do not like Burgos, say she is the one pushing those stories in the media to make herself look better.