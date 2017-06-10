FREE NEWSLETTER
Bernice Burgos Is Furious That T.I. And Tiny Are Back Together But She Is Not Ready To Let Go

Mel Walker Posted On 06/10/2017
Bernice Burgos cannot let T.I. go despite the fact that he lied to her about Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

The 37-year-old mother of two finds herself caught between a rock and a hard place. On one side, she is still in love with T.I. while on the other hand, she is hurt and angry by the fact that he is still seeing his estranged wife.

To further complicate the situation, it is firmly believed that Tiny might be pregnant with her fourth child.

A good friend of the Instagram model spoke to the media and explained that just last week, T.I. was hooked on her, so she is confused by what is going on right now.

The source said Burgos is now calling T.I. a liar and added: “He was totally hot on her and swore blind that it was over between him and Tiny, and now she feels like it was all just one big fat lie.”

The same insider stated that the Instagram personality should have known it was coming because T.I. refused to make their romance official.

Burgos could never understand why T.I. never agreed to go to dinner with her or attend parties together, now she gets it, he “was still creeping around with Tiny.”

The insider added: “Tip never committed to Bernice, and refused to go public—he treated her like his dirty little secret, so she really shouldn’t be too surprised, but she is. She thought she was a better judge of character, and it turns out she is not.”

Despite being humiliated by T.I., the heart is stubborn, and Burgos is still hooked on the music star and would take him back.

The friend said: “Trouble is, she still has feelings for Tip, and if he was to snap his fingers she would still come running straight back, it is kinda tragic.”

Tiny has made it clear that she wants her husband back, so Burgos will have to fight for him.

