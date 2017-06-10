FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Gucci Mane christina el moussa Jessica Chastain katy perry scheana marie bernice burgos becky hayter Alicia Cargile Adam West david eason Chloe Bartoli amber rose t.i. angelina jolie tamar braxton Jasmine Washington blake shelton tamron hall Reginae Carter chris brown amanda bynes
Home » Entertainment

Bernice Burgos Is Furious That T.I. And Tiny Are Back Together But She Is Not Ready To Let Go

Mel Walker Posted On 06/10/2017
20
19.7K Views
9


Bernice Burgos Tameka 'Tiny' Harris T.I.Instagram

Bernice Burgos cannot let T.I. go despite the fact that he lied to her about Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

The 37-year-old mother of two finds herself caught between a rock and a hard place. On one side, she is still in love with T.I. while on the other hand, she is hurt and angry by the fact that he is still seeing his estranged wife.

To further complicate the situation, it is firmly believed that Tiny might be pregnant with her fourth child.

A good friend of the Instagram model spoke to the media and explained that just last week, T.I. was hooked on her, so she is confused by what is going on right now.

The source said Burgos is now calling T.I. a liar and added: “He was totally hot on her and swore blind that it was over between him and Tiny, and now she feels like it was all just one big fat lie.”

Birthday all month #Aries 🍫

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

The same insider stated that the Instagram personality should have known it was coming because T.I. refused to make their romance official.

Burgos could never understand why T.I. never agreed to go to dinner with her or attend parties together, now she gets it, he “was still creeping around with Tiny.”

Such a fun time tonight in Jacksonville ❤❤✨✨

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

The insider added: “Tip never committed to Bernice, and refused to go public—he treated her like his dirty little secret, so she really shouldn’t be too surprised, but she is. She thought she was a better judge of character, and it turns out she is not.”

Despite being humiliated by T.I., the heart is stubborn, and Burgos is still hooked on the music star and would take him back.

The friend said: “Trouble is, she still has feelings for Tip, and if he was to snap his fingers she would still come running straight back, it is kinda tragic.”

Advertisement

Tiny has made it clear that she wants her husband back, so Burgos will have to fight for him.

Post Views: 19,746

Read more about bernice burgos t.i. tameka cottle tiny

Advertisement

You may also like
T.I. Throws Shade At Bernice Burgos Amid Tiny Reconciliation Rumors!
06/10/2017
T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Turn To God As They Ignore Pregnancy Reports
06/10/2017
Bernice Burgos Angry That T.I. Went Back To Tiny – She Is Looking For Someone To Treat Her Like Royalty
06/09/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
20 Comments

Pat
06/10/2017 at 8:17 pm
Reply

Bernice is obviously not very smart. Of course he wasn’t going to prance her around in public. He’s still married! The worst thing for a man going through a divorce with a wife who will get alimony to do is prance a side chick around in public before the divorce is final. Judges don’t like that at all.


wendi
06/10/2017 at 7:51 pm
Reply

Bernice sorry but the jokes on you. Ok you got laid, he bought you a nice gifts, then what. Women like you come a dime a dozen. Cover up and stay off Instagram and all the others unless your getting paid to show your goodies, everyday. Girlie, your not bringing anything new to the table.


    Pat
    06/10/2017 at 8:19 pm
    Reply

    I totally agree.

Beautiful
06/10/2017 at 7:07 pm
Reply

Damn BB!! How did you not see this coming?? You were supposed to have a lil fun…NOT FALL IN LOVE!! I mean after all they are still married..chill/be a lady/boss up/do better..and to T.I nobody really knows what was stated but I hope you kept it all the way 100 with BB


    Pat
    06/10/2017 at 8:29 pm
    Reply

    Ladies and bosses don’t sleep with other women’s husband’s. They get their own. This woman has a long way to go before becoming a lady. The first thing she needs to learn is that letting it all hang out is not appropriate in every setting.

Lushous69
06/10/2017 at 5:56 pm
Reply

Bernice, You need to keep your fking clothes on and act like a lady. The only thing Ti and these men want from you is a piece of A** shame on you. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😆😆😆😆


Dorothy
06/10/2017 at 5:18 pm
Reply

They call you a JUMPOFF dam girl game over.


Crystal Mason
06/10/2017 at 5:07 pm
Reply

Sweetie. Obviously your body is all you have going for you cause your mind is warped like a mf. “Creeping ” with a husband or wife when you are estranged is so unheard. Why would you creep with someone that you are married to?! Stick to your day job of modeling or whatever it is that you do cause committing thotery does not work well for you. Take the class, Thotery 101: The Basics of being a Thot.


Yolanda
06/10/2017 at 5:01 pm
Reply

Same old same old same thing and nothing is new under the sun says the Holy Word of GOD 📖





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *