Bernice Burgos Is Exploring Fashion But The T.I. And Tiny Drama Is Never Too Far

Bernice Burgos is winning, at least, in the fashion game after getting dragged for talking about Tiny and T.I. in a recent interview. Rose gold never looked so good.

This week, the Instagram model shared a picture where she is wearing a gorgeous backless gown.

The pink creation hugged Burgos headline-making curves to perfection.

The mother of two wore her hair in a simple bun and wore little jewelry. She captioned the photo: “Simple.”

Simple. A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Aug 4, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

Fans told her to ignore the haters commenting on her physique being fake and the T.I. scandal.

Many of them must have made her smile by praising her fashion choice. They told her that she looked flawless.

One man wrote: “BB u look great. Girls love to use that “fake vs real” ish or call out when are girl has enhanced her body. They’re really just mad because their body doesn’t look like that. Cause if y’all really had a problem with “fake” ish, explain to me your hair, your nails, your eyelashes, your contour, your lips, etc. Exactly. Sit back down and support women.”

A second stated: “Looking fantastic You are breathtaking. Nice pic. You look real good baby in that dress.”

A believer shared an uplifting message that said: “God poured everything into you! You owe HIM everything! Omg, what pink color of your skin is looking beautiful.”

A fourth commenter wrote: “I loved you BB. The breakfast club interview was good, but talk more about u girl, leave the Tiny ish behind. She already rich, get ur paper, Bernice.”

Recently, Burgos sat down for a lengthy interview with “The Breakfast Club” where she spoke about her alleged affair with rapper T.I.

She stated: “There was no relationship there. It was all just a misunderstanding; there was nothing there to make right. I do not know (Tiny) her very well.”

A source close to Tiny said she is furious to hear Burgos speak lies about her family.

Her. A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Aug 5, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT

The pal shared: “After listening to Bernice’s latest interview, Tiny doesn’t believe a word out of Bernice’s mouth. Tiny is upset and angry that Bernice is still talking about her and her family and wishes Bernice would just leave us alone. Tiny is tired of Bernice’s lies about T.I. and does not believe a word out of her mouth. Tiny is making it clear to anyone that is listening, she wants Bernice to just stay away from T.I. and their family.”

Many of Tiny’s fans want Burgos to apologize to her for putting her family through so much pain.