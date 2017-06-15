Bernice Burgos Is Crushing On Chris Brown And Tyra Banks – Fed Up With Married Men Drama

Chris Brown has caught Bernice Burgos’ attention after her nasty brawl with rapper T.I. where he made it clear that she was nothing more than a “shadow side chick.”

Burgos is also fascinated by Tyra Banks; a stunning model turned media mogul – something she aspires to be.

For the past few days, Tameka “Tiny” Harris has been telling the world that she is back on with her estranged husband.

The petite diva told a publication that she had bad and good days with “Rubber Band Man” MC, but the past weeks have been positive. She claimed that they have been talking and are making progress.

Rumors are even swirling around claiming that the Xscape bandmate might be pregnant – but a video surfaced where her belly looked flat. It is also believed that Tiny has returned to the marital home.

Those, who watch “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” are aware that she briefly left the mansion after news surfaced that T.I. was seeing Miss Burgos.

The pregnancy and reunion rumors angered Burgos, and she confronted the “Let’s Get Away” artist, and a major fight broke out.

A source close to the Instagram model said during the confrontation, the “Identity Thief” star told Burgos that she was nothing but a “shadow side chick.”

The spy said: “Bernice started hearing rumors that T.I. was still sleeping with Tiny some nights, sharing a bed. She blew them off at first because he swore that was over but then when she pressed him on it he did not deny it. Instead, he got mad at her for trying to control him. She is pissed because he said that was not going on, that she was more than a sidekick and now it is looking more and more like he just told her what she wanted to hear.”

Burgos has decided to forget the “T.I.’s Road to Redemption” star and is looking to get Brown’s attention. The pair has flirted on social media, and she is hoping to convince him to go out with her.

The insider said: “Bernice has been secretly flirting with Chris for a while. At first, it was just cute messages here and there, but now that she is mad at T.I., she has taken it up a notch.”

The spy revealed Burgos has sent Mr. Brown a series of raunchy clips to tease and show him what she has to offer.

The tipster claimed: “She’s started sending him really sexy videos. Nothing crazy because she knows better than that but definitely more extreme than she’d ever post online. Chris loves that she has got all these sexy females around her, so she plays that up for him too and sends him pics of them getting touchy-feely. She makes it seem like she is down to share.”

On social media, Burgos has also announced that she has been crushing on Tyra Banks. She shared a photo of Banks in a sheer top and claimed it was her #WCW (Women Crush Wednesday).

Advertisement

Do you think T.I. has finally moved on from Burgos?