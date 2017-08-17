Bernice Burgos Is Creating Chaos Between Tiny And T.I. – Jealous Xscape Singer Thinks He Will Cheat Again

Bernice Burgos is creating chaos between Tiny and T.I. again.

On Wednesday, a stunning picture surfaced on Instagram showing Tiny sitting poolside as she showed off her fit body in a navy bikini.

The reality television star explained that she is currently enjoying a lavish vacation on the beautiful Caribbean island of the Dominican Republic.

However, there is not much time for the mother of four to relax.

Despite being in a tropical paradise surrounded by the deep blue ocean, fresh breeze, and being waited on hands and feet, Tiny is freaking out.

The Xscape singer fears that her husband will cheat on her again.

T.I. is currently working on his music and other projects in New York.

Guess who is in the Big Apple too? His alleged side chick, Burgos.

The person, who spoke to HollywoodLife, had the following to say: “Tiny is on vacation in the Dominican Republic right now, but it has been hard for her to relax and enjoy it. TIP is off doing his own thing and hasn’t been giving her much attention. She wants to trust him, but all the old demons of jealousy and insecurity are popping up.”

While miles away in Puerto Plata, Tiny is forced to constantly check on her spouse to make sure he is not hooking up with “random chicks.”

The talkative insider shared: “She is trying to keep them in check because the fastest way to push Tip away is to show weakness.”

The person also added: “It is extra hard because he has been spending a lot of time in New York and she knows Bernice is right there in the city too. That is a little too close for comfort. Tip swears he is never going to see Bernice again, but it would not be the first time he has lied to Tiny. Her head goes to the worst places; she cannot help it. She hates not knowing and doesn’t want to jump to conclusions, but she is stressing pretty hard.”

Advertisement

Burgos has repeated over and over that she is not interested in being a home wrecker, but Tiny, who once called her a “pass around b%tch,” is not buying it.