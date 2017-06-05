Bernice Burgos In Bikini Dances To Chris Brown And Meek Mill’s ‘Whatever You Need’ – Is She Thirsty For T.I.’s Attention?

Bernice Burgos just will not stop, and her fans are really not complaining about it. The stunning video vixen keeps her supporters excited with incredible updates on social media.

The 37-year-old mother of two has a way with the camera, and it is just hard not to look. If posting “interesting” content online was featured in the Olympic Games, she would certainly take home the gold.

Nonetheless, her latest Instagram video is in a whole different league, she takes the cake and eats it too. Wow, just wow. The caption is already creating drama.

Burgos wrote: “My new summer song #whateveryouwant @meekmill ft #chrisbrown.”

My new summer song 🍫💪🏾 🔥🔥#whateveryouwant @meekmill ft #chrisbrown A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Jun 4, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

There is nothing controversial about her statement. However, she is supposedly dating T.I. and here she is parading in a barely-there bikini listening to music produced by two other male artists.

The “No Mediocre” rapper is known to be very jealous, and this is not something that many people expect him to like.

Some commenters are saying that Burgos is trying to make T.I. jealous in a way and push him to make the relationship official faster.

He is taking his precious time, but Burgos is a woman on a mission who wants to capitalize on those 15 minutes of fame as soon as possible.

Sources say the father of six does not want her to get close to other music stars.

An insider revealed: “Bernice is hot and popping. She has been getting offers left and right from thirsty rappers trying to get her in their music videos, and TIP is not having it! He told her that is a no-no and that he better not see her in anyone’s music videos except his.”

The person in the know added: “TIP is very territorial and he is not cool seeing his girl twerking and looking all sexy in another man’s video. Bernice wants to work. She loves how TIP financially supports her, but she does not want him to feel like she is a gold digger. Even so, TIP really doesn’t want her working. He told her he has got her and just wants her to keep doing what she is doing – pleasing and making TIP the happiest he has ever been.”

Moreover, a few days ago it was said that Meek Mill has a small crush on Burgos. She went to Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend’s birthday party last month, and he really enjoyed having her there.

Although T.I. was also present, Mill could not help noticing her.

One of the guests at the event stated: “Meek has been crushing on Bernice since his birthday party. T.I. brought her and they all partied together. That was not the first time Meek and Bernice met, but that was when she really caught his eye.”

With all of this information, Burgos is definitely trying to send a message to her rumored lover. It will be interesting to see how he will react to the challenge.