Bernice Burgos Gets Political With Puerto Rican Flag Amid T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Rumors

Dylan Fisher Posted On 06/12/2017
Bernice Burgos Puerto Rico Flag PoliticalCredit: Instagram

Bernice Burgos, a Boricua, has decided to focus on her island with a stunning picture of the Puerto Rican flag draped around her bare body amid rumors T.I. has dumped her for his estranged wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

Sunday afternoon, Miss Burgos pleased her 3 million Instagram followers while making a very political statement.

The model, whose parents are from Puerto Rico, posted a photo that will surely break the Internet.

The former bartender and waitress uploaded a picture where she is in her birthday suit with the Puerto Rican flag strategically placed on her body to hide her modesty.

Miss Burgos, who hit stardom by appearing in music videos like Jaheim’s “Ain’t Leaving Without You” and J. Cole’s “Work Out,” is standing on the beach with an amazing sunset in the background.

Pa Que Tu Lo Sepas! 🇵🇷💪🏾🍫

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

The New York-born beauty was actually taking a political stand in reaction to the breaking news related to her parents’ place of birth.

Puerto Ricans voted on Sunday to decide the territory’s status and 97 percent of residents opted for statehood. It is worth noting that it was a small turnout.

Gov. Ricardo Russell will send a congressional delegation to demand to be seated in Washington, but experts predict that the Republican-controlled Congress will not acknowledge the result of the referendum.

It seems that Burgos and Donald Trump agree that the tropical island should become a state because she captioned the hot photo, “Pa Que Tu Lo Sepas!,” which is translated in English, “You Know It.”

The comments under the photo were not all very kind.

One person said: “Home wrecker, stop disrespecting your flag, you competing with Amber Rose or something??”

Another added: “o you PR now lmao ok what’re next people remember this she will be something else in a few days fake woman, I thought u were from Jamaica or Santo Domingo, what next Japan or Trinidad.”

These days, Burgos is doing all she can to move on from T.I. who broke her heart and went back to his wife, Tiny.

Love my cute @fashionnova two piece set😍 Get you one and use my code 'bernice' for 15% off!

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

A close source to Bugos explained that while she is angry at the rapper, she is starting to miss him.

The person said: “His respect towards Tiny drives Bernice insane with jealousy. Sure, Tiny is his baby momma, but she is total drama, and, as far as Bernice is concerned, she is not even that hot — Bernice believes she is way hotter. Bernice is super pissed at TIP over the way he has treated her, but, if he asked then, she would come running. She has been flirting with Chris [Brown], and Meek [Mill], in an attempt to make TIP jealous, but her heart really isn’t into it, as she is still totally focused on T.I.”

What do you think of the picture, patriotic or scandalous?

Ms. Scott
06/13/2017 at 7:06 pm
Ladies….As I’m reading these comments….This is all Mis-Placed anger, bitterness, insecurities, hostility, rage, and feelings of rejection!!! It’s negative emotions not in it’s proper place!!! Most of these comments are you fighting within yourself because, maybe you don’t want to really deal with something from your past or your present situation!! The SIDE CHICK is NEVER the problem!!! The problem is the men that we chose to date or married too. Stop letting the devil deceive you please!!! (Genesis 3) The Holy Bible!!! The hostility is suppose to be between you and the serpent…..NOT ANOTHER WOMAN!!! Why y’all angry at another woman that’s being scorned!!! She’s being DECEIVED too!!! Learn to stick together as woman and look beyond the natural eye!!! Get angry at the games men play!!! My message to all woman…” LET GOD MAKE A MAN OUT OF HIM BEFORE YOU MAKE A HUSBAND OUT OF HIM.”


Ms. Scott
06/13/2017 at 6:17 pm
OMG….I don’t get it ladies….PLEASE tell me…How did Tiny win in any of this???? 😕 She got played too. And for many years to make matters worst!! When y’all gonna wake up to the crappy games men are playing with ya head??? This is a bunch of deception!!! For real!! Tiny & TI are NOT back together!!! It’s rumors!! The marriage right now is damaged!!! The only one that can put it back together is God Himself!!! And as long as TI is in LUST & NOT LOVE….there is no marriage!!! Tiny CANNOT trust him right now. He already embarrassed the marriage by saying….” The Marriage Is A Distraction.” Come on…..read between the lines!! See….when ya don’t love truth, you stay deceived!!! TI got many side chicks on the road in Hollywood after those concerts!!! WAKE UP LADIES!!! Some of y’all dealing with this mess in ya own back yard!!! Stop fighting each other and learn to pray for one another’s weaknesses!!! Bernice is another woman being scorned like the rest of have been!!!!





