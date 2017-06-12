FREE NEWSLETTER
Bernice Burgos Gets Political With Puerto Rican Flag Amid T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Rumors

Dylan Fisher Posted On 06/12/2017
Bernice Burgos Puerto Rico Flag PoliticalCredit: Instagram

Bernice Burgos, a Boricua, has decided to focus on her island with a stunning picture of the Puerto Rican flag draped around her bare body amid rumors T.I. has dumped her for his estranged wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

Sunday afternoon, Miss Burgos pleased her 3 million Instagram followers while making a very political statement.

The model, whose parents are from Puerto Rico, posted a photo that will surely break the Internet.

The former bartender and waitress uploaded a picture where she is in her birthday suit with the Puerto Rican flag strategically placed on her body to hide her modesty.

Miss Burgos, who hit stardom by appearing in music videos like Jaheim’s “Ain’t Leaving Without You” and J. Cole’s “Work Out,” is standing on the beach with an amazing sunset in the background.

Pa Que Tu Lo Sepas! 🇵🇷💪🏾🍫

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

The New York-born beauty was actually taking a political stand in reaction to the breaking news related to her parents’ place of birth.

Puerto Ricans voted on Sunday to decide the territory’s status and 97 percent of residents opted for statehood. It is worth noting that it was a small turnout.

Gov. Ricardo Russell will send a congressional delegation to demand to be seated in Washington, but experts predict that the Republican-controlled Congress will not acknowledge the result of the referendum.

It seems that Burgos and Donald Trump agree that the tropical island should become a state because she captioned the hot photo, “Pa Que Tu Lo Sepas!,” which is translated in English, “You Know It.”

The comments under the photo were not all very kind.

One person said: “Home wrecker, stop disrespecting your flag, you competing with Amber Rose or something??”

Another added: “o you PR now lmao ok what’re next people remember this she will be something else in a few days fake woman, I thought u were from Jamaica or Santo Domingo, what next Japan or Trinidad.”

These days, Burgos is doing all she can to move on from T.I. who broke her heart and went back to his wife, Tiny.

Love my cute @fashionnova two piece set😍 Get you one and use my code 'bernice' for 15% off!

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

A close source to Bugos explained that while she is angry at the rapper, she is starting to miss him.

The person said: “His respect towards Tiny drives Bernice insane with jealousy. Sure, Tiny is his baby momma, but she is total drama, and, as far as Bernice is concerned, she is not even that hot — Bernice believes she is way hotter. Bernice is super pissed at TIP over the way he has treated her, but, if he asked then, she would come running. She has been flirting with Chris [Brown], and Meek [Mill], in an attempt to make TIP jealous, but her heart really isn’t into it, as she is still totally focused on T.I.”

What do you think of the picture, patriotic or scandalous?

Ke ke
06/12/2017 at 8:45 pm
Home girl u need to move on with ur life cause ti ain’t gonna leave his beautiful queen for a gold digen homewrecker go find ur a** a husband before Mrs Harris open a can of whoop a** they have chemistry together and tiny is not ugly nor a drama queen she about her money and family that means Ti is off limits he is a married man


Erica
06/12/2017 at 8:23 pm
When will these young women learn U can hve a body that is thycker than a snicker & at the end of the day its about the history between a married man over yrs of LOYALTY TI F*#%.D up he a man men do that. Grass not always greener on the other side. U should hve been watching his show Family hustle then U would hve known Tiny ((HARRIS)) put in WORK BABY GIRL. Now its how U PLAY YOURSELF AFTER U DONE LOST THE SUPERBOWL. Tiny brought HOME THE TROPHY & THE RING.& dnt sell yourself short by becoming a celebrity jumpback hoe. Ninja arent looking at YOUR BRAINS BERNICE. ITS YOUR ASSETTS THEY R FOCUSED ON. U PAY MORE ATTENTION 2 YOUR BODY PUTTING IT ON DISPLAY RATHER THAN KEEPN YOUR COMMENTS OF IGNORANCE 2 YOURSELF. BOW OUT GRACEFULLY COLLECT YOUR LIL DIGNITY & THROW THE MIDDLE FINGER UP & MOVE AROUND. THATS LIFE IT HAPPENS..


Thelma Lindsey
06/12/2017 at 8:00 pm
Girl sit your a** down your p wasn’t good. If it was he would be with you. Learn the lesson thy shall not covenant another woman’s husband. You look good on the outside but your inside jacked up. Drake didn’t want you either. Tiny got that snap back lol you polluted.


    Jojo
    06/12/2017 at 10:42 pm
    PREACH! 🎤




