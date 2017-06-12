Bernice Burgos Gets Political With Puerto Rican Flag Amid T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Rumors

Bernice Burgos, a Boricua, has decided to focus on her island with a stunning picture of the Puerto Rican flag draped around her bare body amid rumors T.I. has dumped her for his estranged wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

Sunday afternoon, Miss Burgos pleased her 3 million Instagram followers while making a very political statement.

The model, whose parents are from Puerto Rico, posted a photo that will surely break the Internet.

The former bartender and waitress uploaded a picture where she is in her birthday suit with the Puerto Rican flag strategically placed on her body to hide her modesty.

Miss Burgos, who hit stardom by appearing in music videos like Jaheim’s “Ain’t Leaving Without You” and J. Cole’s “Work Out,” is standing on the beach with an amazing sunset in the background.

Pa Que Tu Lo Sepas! 🇵🇷💪🏾🍫 A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Jun 11, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

The New York-born beauty was actually taking a political stand in reaction to the breaking news related to her parents’ place of birth.

Puerto Ricans voted on Sunday to decide the territory’s status and 97 percent of residents opted for statehood. It is worth noting that it was a small turnout.

Gov. Ricardo Russell will send a congressional delegation to demand to be seated in Washington, but experts predict that the Republican-controlled Congress will not acknowledge the result of the referendum.

It seems that Burgos and Donald Trump agree that the tropical island should become a state because she captioned the hot photo, “Pa Que Tu Lo Sepas!,” which is translated in English, “You Know It.”

The comments under the photo were not all very kind.

One person said: “Home wrecker, stop disrespecting your flag, you competing with Amber Rose or something??”

Another added: “o you PR now lmao ok what’re next people remember this she will be something else in a few days fake woman, I thought u were from Jamaica or Santo Domingo, what next Japan or Trinidad.”

These days, Burgos is doing all she can to move on from T.I. who broke her heart and went back to his wife, Tiny.

Love my cute @fashionnova two piece set😍 Get you one and use my code 'bernice' for 15% off! A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Jun 11, 2017 at 4:01am PDT

A close source to Bugos explained that while she is angry at the rapper, she is starting to miss him.

The person said: “His respect towards Tiny drives Bernice insane with jealousy. Sure, Tiny is his baby momma, but she is total drama, and, as far as Bernice is concerned, she is not even that hot — Bernice believes she is way hotter. Bernice is super pissed at TIP over the way he has treated her, but, if he asked then, she would come running. She has been flirting with Chris [Brown], and Meek [Mill], in an attempt to make TIP jealous, but her heart really isn’t into it, as she is still totally focused on T.I.”

What do you think of the picture, patriotic or scandalous?