Bernice Burgos Flaunts Curves In Bikini With African Patterns — Can T.I. Resist This Photo?

Bernice Burgos cannot stop flaunting her incredible curves in hot bikinis, and of course, many are wondering if she is still tempting Tiny’s husband, T.I.

There are throwback pictures, and there are real throwback photos courtesy of Miss Burgos.

The mother of two and grandmother-to-be was very busy on Instagram this evening where she dropped two stunning pictures that were taken in Nigeria.

The New Yorker is wearing a sizzling bikini that features dazzling African patterns.

T.I.’s ex-side chick is currently in the African nation for a hosting gig and to potentially collaborate with rap and R&B artists.

Over the summer, Burgos appeared in the video for Nigerian music star D’Banj’s single titled “Be With You.”

Fans have flooded her with compliments on her looks.

One person said: “@realberniceburgos beautiful, breathtaking, stunning beautiful sister black queen black girls rock black girls magic.”

A second fan wrote: “Ya look amazing gorgeous.amazing you re welcome to Nigeria.Love that you are not wearing that much makeup, and I can see your natural beauty!”

She also received a warm welcome in the country.

A third commenter shared: “Gorgeous as I know. Welcome to Nigeria She got the most beautiful skin ever….and I prefer dark skinned women smh.”

A source close to the Instagram model claimed she is still hooked on T.I.

The friend stated: “Bernice is a gorgeous woman and constantly has handsome, successful men throwing themselves at her, but she just isn’t that interested.She thought she had the man of her dreams in T.I. As he is everything she is looking for: confident, successful, handsome, makes her laugh and was incredibly supportive. He is the kind of man who knows he is a boss and doesn’t have to remind you all the time.”

The person went on to say that she is still hoping that T.I. and Tiny will split, and she will get him back.

The source revealed: “He gave her butterflies just thinking about him, and now he is totally out of her life. It sucks because now that she has had a man like T.I. in her life she is not really interested in a lot of the guys who hit on her. He broke her heart, and now she cannot seem to move on with someone new.”

Standard A+ 🇳🇬

The tipster concluded: “Bernice would take T.I. back in a heartbeat, much as she may pretend otherwise. It is like she is obsessed with him. She is constantly checking his social accounts, as well As Tiny’s.”

What are your thoughts on the throwback picture?