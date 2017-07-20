Bernice Burgos Flaunts Her Perfect Butt Doing Squats & More During Workout; Check Out The Video!

Bernice Burgos put quite an impressive array of workout exercises including squats, lunges and weight lifts and she looked extremely hot. We also have the video so you can check her out for yourself.

We already knew that Bernice has an amazing body, but we didn’t know that she was so strong.

The sexy model showed her fitness routine, and we are truly amazed because we can sure see that she has slain the squats, killed the weights and owned the lunges.

She also got plenty of words of encouragement from her trainer who was recording the workout for her.

She was lifting a ton of weight! Her tight abs were really on display while she was doing weighted crunches, and her booty was really poppin’ while she squatted it out.

#justdoit 💪🏾 A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Jul 19, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

Of course, the workout looked extra steamy because of her outfit.

She was rocking a matching blue set of short-shorts and a skin tight sports bra.

This is certainly not the first time that Bernice shows off her hardcore workout skills.

She also showed off her amazing toned body back in May just at the height of the drama with T.I. and Tiny Harris.

Even if she was considered for a long time to be the rapper’s mistress and thought to be the reason for which he and Tiny split, Bernice said in a recent interview that she is not the cause of the two’s marriage falling apart.

All white looking like milk✨🍫 😊thank you to my beautiful ladies MUA: @daylay.twanae and Hair: @_aubreynicole #berniceburgos A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Jul 17, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

The brunette beauty also slammed reports that they enjoyed a brief relationship before he reunited with estranged wife Tiny.

Bernice called the whole thing a misunderstanding and said she’s just friends with him.

As for the alleged feud with Tiny, that’s a bunch of baloney in her opinion. ‘I don’t even know her that well.’ Anyway, the whole drama came to an end, and everyone involved went on with their lives now.