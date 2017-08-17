Bernice Burgos Flaunts Her Nipple Piercing And Squeezes Her Breasts In Sexy See-Through Tank Top

Bernice Burgos knows she is hot, so she teased her Instagram followers on August 16. She squeezed her boobs and flaunted her hot nipple rings.

The gorgeous Instagram model promoted her sleepwear line, and she gave fans quite a show in the whole process.

Shop @shopboldandbeautiful A post shared by BerniceBurgos (BB) (@berniceburgosss) on Aug 16, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

While she was rocking a super tight white tee and a pair of little matching shorts, she grabbed her full breasts and squeezed them!

Underneath, you could see her nipple rings as well.

Bernice’s Instagram Story has been very steam all day because after these photos she also posted other pics in a tight black dress that made her piercings looks super obvious.

She also wore a tiny hot pink bikini popping her booty while she was sitting at the edge of a pool.

Her butt is, of course, the star of the show in this pic, and no one would have even noticed her stretch marks if she didn’t address them in her caption.

‘A little stretch marks is okay…no more sun for me,’ she wrote, along with a chocolate bar emoji that perfectly matched the tone of her skin.

Queeeennnn AF #berniceburgos A post shared by BerniceBurgos (BB) (@berniceburgosss) on Aug 16, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

It is really no wonder any more that T.I.’s wife Tiny feels threatened all the time by such a gorgeous woman.

As a matter of fact, despite Tiny said that Bernice did not cause her split from Tip, she is currently worried that Tip might cheat on her again while she is on vacation in the Dominican Republic, according to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife.

From the beginning of this whole drama, Bernice has continuously stated that none of it was her fault.

But still, why would she mess around with a married man when she’s amazing and could have anyone she wants?!