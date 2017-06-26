Bernice Burgos Finally Tells All About Her Love Triangle With T.I. And Chris Brown!

Did you think you know all about Bernice Burgos’ love triangle with T.I. and Chris Brown? The Instagram model decided to finally come out about the relationship.

Bernice Burgos has become one of the most talked about celebrities this year, and it happened literally overnight!

Her stardom may be due to her hot social media pictures to an extent but mainly because of her complicated romance with T.I. and Chris Brown.

Following the endless reports about her mysterious involvement with the two stars, the woman is finally telling all about it from her own perspective.

Bernice warned us not to believe everything we read about her on the Internet.

When asked about Chris Brown and whether or not they are dating, Burgos denied the rumors exasperated:

‘Oh my god, that is a lie! Don’t believe everything on social media. There is nothing [going on.]’

Now that a Chris Brown romance is out of the way, we were also interested to know more about her infamous alleged relationship with Tiny’s baby daddy, T.I.

Surely enough, Burgos also slammed the reports claiming they were involved romantically before the rapper went back to his estranged wife.

She called the whole thing a misunderstanding and claimed they were just friends.

In addition, the model talked about her rumored feud with Tiny, denying everything as well and saying she doesn’t even know her that well.

Finally, Bernice made it very clear that she wants everybody to be happy and is not interested in creating any drama.

Bernice has always been about just having fun, especially these days.

The woman spends her free time at night clubs or in the gym, enjoying the burn.

Just the other day, the brunette also partied at a pre-BET Awards event with some girlfriends.

She wore an outfit that left little to the imagination.

Dressed in camouflage pants and a fishnet top, a braless Bernice flaunted her toned body, with no care in the world.

Do you believe that Bernice Burgos and T.I. were just friends? What about her rumored flirting with Chris Brown?