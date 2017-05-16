Bernice Burgos Feels Threatened By T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle’s Long History

Bernice Burgos might have won a battle and is enjoying her new relationship with “No Mediocre” rapper T.I. however, she is still not sleeping well at night because she thinks that the war is not over yet.

Burgos, 37, feels that Tameka “Tiny” Harris, born Cottle, could get back the man she was married to for the past six years.

Tiny started dating T.I. in the year 2000 and have three children together. They also raised four other kids from previous relationships.

This long story is a source of problems for the Instagram personality, and Burgos cannot get Tiny out of her head.

An insider has shared: “Look, Bernice may be younger and even hotter than Tiny, 41, but make no mistake, she sees Tiny as a threat. That is one of the reasons why Bernice is always in the gym, watching what she eats and working out like crazy. She is got to look her best so that TIP has his eyes on her and only heCourtesy of Instagram! This is a ruthless game, and Bernice plans on winning.”

Burgos and T.I. have recently gone public with their romance, but fans are still on Tiny’s side because she always had the rapper’s back even when he went to prison.

Milk Chocolate 🍫 .. Snap: Berniceburgos Makeup By💄 @parisayanna A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on May 13, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

However, two public fights over her “friendship” with legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather damaged what they were able to build.

Nonetheless, online commenters do not hold a positive view of the model because they see her as a cheater.

The chatty source added: “Bernice is always going to look over her shoulders where Tiny’s concerned. Tiny gave birth to TIP’s children. They have lived under the same roof since the beginning of time. They had a life together, and Bernice would be a fool to think that Tiny and T.I. don’t have some sort of a special relationship because of that.”

Advertisement

It is up to the “About the Money” singer to reassure his new ladylove.