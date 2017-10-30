Bernice Burgos’ Eye-Popping Halloween Costume Could Tempt T.I. — Tiny Should Check These Photos

Hold on to your hats and take a good look at Bernice Burgos’ dazzling and eye-popping Halloween’s costume.

T.I.’s former side chick took to Instagram, and she decided to show off the outfit she selected for the festivities taking place tonight and tomorrow night.

The mother of two decided to dress as a raunchy sailor.

Known for her fit body, Burgos wore a red and white crop top, skin-tight blue pants with suspenders, and a huge smile.

And of course, she completed the look with a cute sailor hat.

The video vixen and Instagram model made sure her famous derrière was on full display as she turned and sashayed for the cameras.

Sailer 😝🛳⚓️ A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Oct 28, 2017 at 10:41pm PDT

While rumors are running around claiming that Burgos might have moved on with another rapper, she is said to be fuming over the way things ended with Tiny’s husband.

Burgos feels like the hip-hop artist dupped her.

A source said: “She would never have fallen for him if she thought he still had feelings for Tiny and that they would give their marriage another go. Tip swore to Bernice that his marriage was over and that he was getting a divorce, and Bernice fell for it hook, line, and sinker. But now she cannot help feeling played, that Tip just fed her a line, and she is pissed. Tip made Bernice all these promises that when the dust settled on his divorce, they would go public as a couple. But instead, he went crawling back to Tiny.”

The person went on to say: “Bernice is not a home wrecker; she would not have fallen for Tip if she knew he still wanted to get with Tiny,” the source continued. “But he told her that was not the case, and she believed him. What’s really frustrating though is that Bernice knows it will not last between Tiny and Tip, that he will never be truly happy with her. Their relationship is broken, and no amount of trying will fix it. Bernice knows that Tip will come crawling back to her some day, but she is done with him, and she has closed that door—or so she says.”

T.I.’s wife is still keeping an eye on Burgos, and she is right.