Bernice Burgos Eats Ice Cream In Style Sitting Poolside And Invites Girlfriend For Stunning Photo

Mel Walker Posted On 08/25/2017
Bernice Burgos Ice Cream StyleInstagram

Can you melt ice cream? Bernice Burgos certainly can.

Thursday evening, Miss Burgos created quite a buzz on social media, and she showed off her beach body in a very fruity bikini.

The mother of two shared a pair of photos that will have you running to the nearest ice cream shop.

In the first picture, the 37-year-old model is wearing a dark pink bikini with neon strings that seemed to have fallen in a bowl of rainbow sprinkles.

Drake’s former fling is standing poolside with a female friend in a bright green swimwear. She captioned the photo: “Milk and chocolate.”

The former bartender from New York shared another snapshot where she is sitting poolside showing her stunning figure and perky behind.

The video vixen is licking a strawberry ice cream and is wearing a cap that reads “strawberry.”

Her caption read: “Strawberry.”

Milk and chocolate. 😋🍫🥛 @graciii3

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

That is one captivating picture indeed.

Burgos recently revealed that her stunning figure is not all natural.

She stated: “I have done a little bit of everything… I did my butt first. That was the first thing I did after I had my second daughter. I had these two dents [on my butt], and I just wanted to fill them up.”

Burgos also stated that her romance with Drake was brief but intense.

She shared: “Drake, I am going to tell you something about Drake. He is the sweetest person ever. He has always been good to me, and I have always been good to him. I will go to his wedding right now if he gets married. He is surely going to invite me. Why not? I am cool. Why have we stopped kicking it? Friends is friends. We will be like, ‘Hey, I am having a party. Are you coming out?’”

Strawberry 🍦

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

She also spoke about the online fight with Tiny by saying: “I am not saying I regret it. But, I have learned from being on social media, it puts you in a place that you have to fight with people you do not know. [I replied] because I was listening to so many lies [about breaking up their marriage] on social media… ‘You this, you that.’”

Burgos is full of nice surprises.

