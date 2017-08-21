Bernice Burgos Dons Skimpy White Dress As T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Continue To Struggle With The Past

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, are you watching this? Bernice Burgos is taking over the clubs wherever she goes.

This weekend, T.I.’s former side chick dropped a video on Instagram that made some of her fans sweat.

Miss Burgos, who has been quietly building an empire since the Tiny and T.I. scandal, was enjoying yet another hosting gig.

The former bartender turned Instagram model donned a shimmering white dress that left very little to the imagination.

At the all-white event in Baltimore, Maryland, Burgos showed off her sexy dance moves as she entertained the crowd and gave them an eyeful.

The party was a hit, so was Burgos, who shook her famous surgically-enhanced booty, and whined her little waist along with a female friend.

The sexy clip was uploaded a day after a source close to Tiny said that she fears while she is on vacation in the Dominican Republic with her daughter, Zonnique, T.I. will be discreetly running to Burgos to keep him warm at night.

@shopboldandbeautiful #boldandbeautifulsleepwear 🛍💗 A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Aug 20, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

It is worth noting that Burgos has a long cheating history with the “No Mediocre” artist. Tiny’s fear is not unfounded.

The mother of four recently discovered that the rapper was texting many side chicks on the low while he was pretending to save their marriage.

A source explained: “Tiny is on vacation in the Dominican right now, but it has been hard for her to relax and enjoy it. TIP is off doing his own thing and hasn’t been giving her much attention. She wants to trust him, but all the old demons of jealousy and insecurity are popping up.”

Last night had a great time at Select Lounge! It was crazy thank you Baltimore always turnt up ❤️❤️💪🏾 A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Aug 20, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

The person also revealed: “It is extra hard because he has been spending a lot of time in New York and she knows Bernice is right there in the city too. That is a little too close for comfort. Tip swears he is never going to see Bernice again, but it would not be the first time he has lied to Tiny. Her head goes to the worst places; she cannot help it. She hates not knowing and doesn’t want to jump to conclusions, but she is stressing pretty hard.”

Advertisement

Burgos has no intention of laying low.