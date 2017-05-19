Bernice Burgos Does Not Want To Give Up Modeling Career For T.I.

Bernice Burgos enjoys being with T.I., but she is not ready to give up her career for him.

The piece of information came out less than 24 hours after it was revealed that the father of seven asked his new girlfriend to stop appearing in music videos produced by other rappers.

37-year-old Burgos loves modeling and does not plan to stop anytime soon.

She was recently the main female attraction in the video for DJ Khaled’s hit song, “Do You Mind,” featuring Chris Brown, August Alsina, Nicki Minaj, Jeremih, and Future.

In the clip, she played the part of Khaled’s girlfriend. It was viewed over 134 million times on YouTube.

Numbers like these are great for building her brand. That is probably one of the reasons why Burgos is determined to stay the course.

One insider was happy to share the following: “Bernice and TIP were not serious as they are now when she did [DJ] Khaled’s video and TIP’s made it clear to her that now that they are, he does not want her to be in other rappers videos.”

The source added: “She got to know him and Drake and a bunch of other rappers too and they were so nice to her and made her feel sexy and like a princess just like TIP does. She does not want to lose her identity or her money making potential being with TIP. He hired him to keep an eye on Bernice. To keep her safe and make sure no other guys come around.”

Being a model is part of Bernice’s identity as a woman, and there is no way that she will give up this kind of freedom without having more assurance about the future of the relationship.

T.I. will probably have to offer some sort of grand gesture like an engagement or a wedding.

The chatty source explained: “She does understand where he is coming from, especially since Drake, 30, flirted with her on set when they shot that video. She is not sure whether she wants to give up her career for him.”

It is not clear that T.I. is ready to move in that direction.

People in the “No Mediocre” singer’s inner circle have slammed the story because he has not said they were dating.

Without a real public acknowledgment, they say that Burgos is probably the one pushing those narratives to make herself look better.

Our sources in T.I.’s camp tell us that the 36-year-old entertainer will not officialize the relationship until his divorce from Tameka “Tiny” Cottle is finalized.