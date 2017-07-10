Bernice Burgos Dazzles In White Summer Outfits – Stunning Photos Might Push Meek Mill To Make A Move

Bernice Burgos is stepping up her fashion game with a series of beautiful outfits, is she trying to get Meek Mill’s attention?

Last week, Miss Burgos took to social media and uploaded a dozen of photos.

The video vixen is in the best shape of her life and she loves to show off her stunning curves.

The former side chick dazzled in a tight white mini dress that highlighted her tiny waist and surgically-enhanced derrière.

The 37-year-old mother of two also showed her summer fashion sense in a floral two-piece.

However, the outfit that has people talking includes a sheer black top that exposed her bra and abs and short pants.

One fan had the following to say about the look: “Nice and beautiful. She killing them.”

Another shared: “One of the Prettiest Young Ladies Ever. I haven’t seen many as beautiful as she is.”

A commenter had some advice about staying away from married men.

Body looking like 🍫 #YeezySeason4 A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Jul 5, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

The woman said: “Pretty woman but you have to be smarter waiting on a married man to leave his wife and thinking he’s gonna leave her, call Meek cause he loves u baby girl!”

A source recently explained that Burgos feels disrespected by T.I. and has her eyes on Meek Mill.

The person explained: “He totally lied to her and she’s not taking it well. She feels like he‘s playing her and it really hit a nerve. She knows she deserves to be treated better than this and she’s ready to find a new man. She’s going after his friends, she’s sending s*xy DM’s, hot videos and flirting with all kinds of guys he knows. She wants to get under his skin and she knows that will hit him where it hurts, in his ego. She’s not going to hide away and avoid seeing him either.”

Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend never made a move on Burgos because she was dating the famous ATL star.

Now, that she is single. He might just call her.

🎱 A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Jul 7, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

The spy shared: “Meek’s been crushing on Bernice since his birthday party. T.I. brought her and they all partied together. That wasn’t the first time Meek and Bernice met, but that was when she really caught his eye. That raised her stock in his eyes and now he’s looking at her differently. He would never swoop on her while she’s with T.I. He wouldn’t disrespect him like that, but he thinks she’s fine AF and doesn’t care who knows it.”

Do you think Mill will date Burgos?