Bernice Burgos Dazzles In Sleepwear From Her Brand – The Camera Just Loves Her

All women can sleep feeling sexy thanks to Bernice Burgos.

Miss Burgos hit stardom because of a scandal and like Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton, she has decided to use it to become a mogul.

Drake’s former fling recently unveiled sizzling new promotional videos for her Bold And Beautiful sleepwear company.

In the clip, the mother of two takes part in a fun photo shoot with several beautiful models.

While all the ladies look gorgeous, the camera seems to love Burgos who opted to wear a white onesie that revealed quite a bit.

New Daisy Collection Available Now only on www.bold-beautiful.com💫❣️ @shopboldandbeautiful #berniceburgos A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Aug 1, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

The creation is see-through, and therefore, her piercings are visible and so are her hard abs.

In the caption, she explained that she is wearing a model called Paris and added: “This is actually one of my favorite onesies. It is really sexy, comfortable, stretchy.”

Burgos might have posted the videos to change the headlines.

@shopboldandbeautiful 🛍✨ new items available shop today www.bold-beautiful.com A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Aug 7, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

The stunner recently captivated the media by talking about T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

She denied the rumors that she had an affair with the rapper and said they met for business purposes.

Burgos explained: “I was shocked. I am really disappointed at what I did. I am not saying I regret it. But, I have learned from being on social media, it puts you in a place that you have to fight with people you do not know. [I replied] because I was listening to so many lies [about breaking up their marriage] on social media… ‘You this, you that. [My involvement with T.I.] is strictly business.”

I'm wearing "Paris" from the Daisy Collection from @shopboldandbeautiful in a size extra small it has a lot of stretch✨✨ Shop now ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Aug 5, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

Tiny was furious after the interview aired, according to a source who said: “After listening to Bernice’s latest interview, Tiny does not believe a word out of Bernice’s mouth.Tiny is upset and angry that Bernice is still talking about her and her family and wishes Bernice would just leave us alone. Tiny is tired of Bernice’s lies about T.I. and does not believe a word out of her mouth. Tiny is making it clear to anyone that is listening, she wants Bernice just to stay away from T.I. and their family.”

Burgos has the physique to sell skin-tight pajamas.