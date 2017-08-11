FREE NEWSLETTER
Bernice Burgos Challenges Rihanna With Her Throwback Crop Over Photo

Mel Walker Posted On 08/11/2017
Bernice Burgos Rihanna Crop Over PhotoInstagram

Rihanna and Bernice Burgos are now competing for the best and hottest Crop Over Festival costume.

Earlier today, Miss Burgos decided to share a throwback picture from the festivities on the islands of Trinidad and Tobago.

The world would be a happier place if all throwback photos looked like the one Burgos uploaded.

The mother of two looks fantastic in the old snap wearing a bedazzled bikini bottom and matching bra and a lot of colorful feathers.

In her caption, the Instagram model revealed that the picture was taken a while back.

It is quite obvious that Burgos shared the picture for two reasons

The first is to show that her body has always been impressive.

the @aura_experience caught by @dennisleupold #BARBADOS #cropover2017 #culture

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

The second is to let the media know that Rihanna’s Crop Over costume that made headlines all around the world has nothing on what she wore years ago.

It appears that Burgos is saying that she is the original Crop Over queen.

Chris Brown could not help comment on Rihanna’s Crop Over picture, will he do the same on Burgos’?

After getting dump by Karrueche Tran, Brown, was caught on Instagram liking several of Burgos’ pictures.

A source said he finds her very sexy and he would love to date her.

The friend stated a few months ago: “Chris has a thing for beautiful models, and he is always thought Bernice was sexy AF. He is slid into her DM’s recently, and they are talking. It is about business though. He wants to connect with her and have her model clothes from his line. But you know it goes, it starts with business first… then things get a little more intimate after.”

Issa Throwback 😉🇹🇹 carnival

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

It was claimed that Brown never made a move because Burgos was in a relationship with T.I. at the time.

The person shared: “She has not told TIP she is talking to Breezy on the side because she does not want to piss him off. But, she does think Chris is charming and extremely talented, and she would like to keep her options open when it comes to making money.”

So, we dare to ask, who wore it best RiRi or Burgos?

