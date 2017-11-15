Bernice Burgos Cast In Drake Clothing Line Campaign: Tiny Harris Hopes The Exes Reignite Their Romance To Keep T.I From Straying

Bernice Burgos is a busy model. It seems that all the popular urban companies would like to see their clothes on her body. This recently includes her famous ex-boyfriend.

Drake’s OVO women’s collection is available to purchase on November 17. In an Instagram post, the rapper posted his ex-girlfriend, Bernice Burgos, rocking multiple looks from the collection.

Bernice and Drake dated years ago and some say that he was her first claim to fame. Since being spotted with the 6 god, she’s been in many music videos, booked for club appearances, and modeled for multiple businesses.

Burgos and her daughter were put in an even brighter spotlight when rumors swirled that she was dating T.I earlier this year when he was still married (but filed for divorce) to Tiny Harris.

OVO Women’s Collection available 11.17.17 @welcomeovo A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Nov 13, 2017 at 9:32am PST

She received lots of backlash and denied ever being involved with T.I for anything other than business although they were reportedly caught speaking to each other via Facetime more than once.

T.I liked many of her pictures during the time of the accused affair.

Now he and Tiny have reconciled and they are giving it another shot. The two share kids and have a long history together so it’s understandable that they wouldn’t want to throw it all away.

Sources say that the sexy photos that Bernice posts catch the eye of the southern rapper. However, now that Bernice appears to be team Drake again, maybe T.I will lose interest.

Or at least that’s what Tiny is thinking, As Celebrity Insider reported, the Xscape singer has been spicing things up, both in and out of the bedroom, to keep her man’s attention.

A person close to the situation claims: “Tiny is relieved that Bernice Burgos is moving on. She knows that T.I won’t like seeing her with her ex — even if it is just for business.”

Do you think Bernice and Drake are dating again? Do you think Tiny is happy that they’ve reunited?