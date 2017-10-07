Bernice Burgos Can’t Date Anyone Else Following Painful T.I. Split – ‘He Broke Her Heart’

According to insiders, Bernice Burgos is struggling to find a man who makes her feel like T.I. did. The 37-year-old Insta model may have been in a relationship with the famous rapper for only a short while, but she still fell for him – hard!

‘Bernice’s a gorgeous woman and constantly has handsome, successful men throwing themselves at her but she just is not that interested. She thought she had the man of her dreams in T.I. as he is everything she is looking for: confident, successful, handsome, makes her laugh and was incredibly supportive. He is the kind of man who knows he is a boss and does not have to remind you all the time,’ one source claimed.

As fans of the Tiny T.I. power couple may already be aware after the woman filed for divorce, the rapper started going out with Bernice but did not put a definite end to his marriage to Tiny.

That being said, for a while it seemed like they were all involved in a love triangle.

Nowadays, however, Tip and Tameka are going strong, while Bernice has been iced out by the man of her dreams and apparently she just can’t get over him.

The source told us she is heartbroken that the one who gave her ‘butterflies’ when she only thought about him is now no longer in her life.

‘It sucks because now that she has had a man like T.I. in her life she is not really interested in a lot of the guys who hit on her. He broke her heart, and now she cannot seem to move on with someone new.’

We hope Bernice will be able to move on and find someone who makes her just as happy and is also not married!