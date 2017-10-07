FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
James Woods shakira bernice burgos katy perry darren aronofsky Kevin Hunter t.i. tiny aaron carter howard stern wendy williams angelina jolie brad pitt meghan markle cole sprouse camilla parker bowles russell brand ashley graham blake shelton kevin hart Eniko Parrish selena gomez kanye west
Home » Lifestyle

Bernice Burgos Can’t Date Anyone Else Following Painful T.I. Split – ‘He Broke Her Heart’

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 10/07/2017
2
1.5K Views
0


bernice burgosSource: twitter.com

According to insiders, Bernice Burgos is struggling to find a man who makes her feel like T.I. did. The 37-year-old Insta model may have been in a relationship with the famous rapper for only a short while, but she still fell for him – hard!

‘Bernice’s a gorgeous woman and constantly has handsome, successful men throwing themselves at her but she just is not that interested. She thought she had the man of her dreams in T.I. as he is everything she is looking for: confident, successful, handsome, makes her laugh and was incredibly supportive. He is the kind of man who knows he is a boss and does not have to remind you all the time,’ one source claimed.

As fans of the Tiny T.I. power couple may already be aware after the woman filed for divorce, the rapper started going out with Bernice but did not put a definite end to his marriage to Tiny.

That being said, for a while it seemed like they were all involved in a love triangle.

Nowadays, however, Tip and Tameka are going strong, while Bernice has been iced out by the man of her dreams and apparently she just can’t get over him.

The source told us she is heartbroken that the one who gave her ‘butterflies’ when she only thought about him is now no longer in her life.

‘It sucks because now that she has had a man like T.I. in her life she is not really interested in a lot of the guys who hit on her. He broke her heart, and now she cannot seem to move on with someone new.’

Advertisement

We hope Bernice will be able to move on and find someone who makes her just as happy and is also not married!

Post Views: 1,493

Read more about bernice burgos t.i. tiny

Advertisement

You may also like
Tiny Kills It In Sheer Lace Outfit At Black Music Moguls Brunch — Can T.I. Resist The Hot Mama?
10/08/2017
Bernice Burgos Rumored To Become A Grandmother At 37 Amid T.I. Heartbreak
10/07/2017
Tiny Shares Dazzling Photos Of T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah — She Is Their ‘Baby’
10/07/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
2 Comments

Sharon
10/07/2017 at 7:33 pm
Reply

Bernice I’m praying that the Lord my God Jesus Christ the Savior will ignite a fire in T.i and Tiny’s marriage that they can’t get enough of each other and that they’ll grow old together in love in Jesus name. Get a life!!! You’re a home wrecker! Move on from this couple now in Jesus name!


Sharon
10/07/2017 at 7:25 pm
Reply

Bernice grow up!!!!! You’re not a child. Leave this family alone in JESUS NAME! If you love yourself you wouldn’t have allowed a married man in your bed. This man has seven kids and you’re telling me with your Delilah, Jezebel spirit you would rather him break his family’s heart and get back in the bed of adultery with you Bernice? Shame on you!!! All you do is sell sex. Go get a life! For God sake! Put some clothes on! Tired of seeing your plastic butt. Age is catching up to you. There’s more to life than trying to break up someone’s marriage. T.i has deep love for his wife the mother of his children. I hope your mother or father give you some good words of wisdom. Stay away from people’s marriages. Leave the kids with both their parents. You think they would respect you for causing hurt and pain to their mother? Think again! Go do some self searching you’re lacking something. Men respect when a woman respect his family, you need some self respect, high self esteem, else you wouldn’t be so hung up on a married man. Then competing against his wife. Who does that? Only someone whose desperate and a home wrecker. Walk away! With what’s left of you. Hopefully some dignity is left in you. God is the one who fix broken things, and he’s good at fixing broken marriages.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *