Bernice Burgos, Be Humble! Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Is Also A Fitness Queen, Keeps Things Tight In Viral Video For T.I.

Fit body alert! Tameka “Tiny” Harris has decided to flaunt her fabulous curves in a new workout video to show how she keeps it tight for T.I.

Bernice Burgos, who is allegedly T.I.’s former side chick, is a fitness addict who enjoys showing off her impressive physique at every chance she gets.

The mother of two has tons of videos where she is doing squats, push-ups, and lifting weights in revealing workout pants and sports bra.

Hate or love her; it is hard to deny that Miss Burgos is in the shape of her life – even if she has confessed to having the help of plastic surgeons.

With her toned body, Tiny is well equipped to compete with Burgos and this week; she has decided to do just that.

The mother of four looks sensational in the clip that was filmed in her perfectly kept bedroom wearing lingerie and black leggings.

Tiny’s video had a brief cameo from the one and only baby Heiress. Before getting into the routine, the Xscape diva showed off her flat tummy.

She adjusted her sweat vest for maximum efficiency. The reality star and business owner worked on her legs before using a medicine ball to complete her session.

The Xscape singer put on a show by slowly removing her vest to flaunt her cleavage. She also gave a glimpse of her famous booty.

Her caption read: “My new Slimming Sweat Vest from @theperfectsculpt is ALL the rage! This vest will get you right! Help shed fat & maximize the effect of my workouts 🔥 This is a MUST have for all my workout ladies.”

Fans find she looks amazing.

One supporter stated: “Lawd, have mercy, somebody through sum holy water on all dat fire, ur body is amazing.”

Another wrote: “Get it tiny you look amazing girl keep doing the damn thing!!”

A third commenter revealed: “Looking good sis tell these [email protected] they cannot afford to talk [email protected] when they cannot afford a facial or a new face!!!”

The latest rumors claim that Tiny and T.I. are having a tough time readjusting as husband and wife after being separated.

The source said: “She does not want to give up on her marriage, but it is starting to feel pretty damn hopeless. She feels like she is trying to save a sinking ship. Her oldest daughter is begging her to hang on a little longer, and she has promised that she will, but her heart is not in it anymore.”

The tipster added: “She feels like she really can’t count on any sort of consistency with TIP.She is giving him a few more weeks to convince her they have a future together, but unless he can pull off some sort of miracle, she is going to go ahead with this divorce. She wants to free herself from this crazy cycle once and for all.”

Any thoughts on Tiny’s workout regimen?